President Yoon Seok-yeol and his wife ‘Luncheon with Paraguayan President Santiago Peña and his wife’ [뉴시스Pic] :: Empathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[뉴욕=뉴시스]Telegraph Reporter = President Yoon Seok-yeol and his wife Kim Kun-hee invited Paraguayan President Santiago Peña and his wife to a luncheon in New York on the 21st (local time).

President Yoon and President Peña spoke of promoting economic cooperation between the two countries through the construction of the Asuncion Light Rail Transit, a key project in Paraguay.

At the luncheon that day, President Yoon said, “Following the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries last year, I hope that cooperation between the two countries will expand in various fields, including politics, economy, and culture, with the launch of Paraguay’s new government this year.”

President Yoon said, “As Paraguay plays an important role in the Korea-Mercosur trade agreement (TA) negotiations, let us make efforts to achieve mutually beneficial results in future negotiations.”

President Peña said, “I especially consider the long history of friendship and solidarity with Korea, including the Korean community in Paraguay, that spans more than 60 years,” and added, “I hope to cooperate more closely with Korea in various fields such as education, health, and infrastructure.” He said.

