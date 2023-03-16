[도쿄=뉴시스] Telegraph Reporter = President Seok-yeol Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands at the Korea-Japan expanded summit held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo on the 16th. 2023.03.16. [email protected]

[도쿄=뉴시스]Telegraph reporter = President Seok-yeol Yoon met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the 16th and said, “I look forward to working together to open a new era in Korea-Japan relations.”

“Japan, which shares universal values ​​of freedom, human rights, and the rule of law with Korea, is a partner to cooperate in global agendas such as security and economy,” President Yoon said at the Korea-Japan expanded summit held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo that day.

“I believe that at today’s meeting, there will be beneficial discussions that can transform Korea-Japan relations, which have been stagnant, into a relationship of cooperation and mutually beneficial development,” he said.

President Yoon said, “I strongly welcome” Japanese Prime Minister Kishida’s mention of the restoration of shuttle diplomacy.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the two countries held a joint review of the honor guard prior to the summit.

