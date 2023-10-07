Presidential 2023: Sacred Union activists promise a second term to Tshisekedi – Capsud.net

The activists of the Sacred Union have indeed responded to the call of the Hierarchy. Many of them are already there to accompany the outgoing president, Félix Tshisekedi to the CENI where he will submit his candidacy for the presidential election.

On the spot, they sing and dance in honor of the son of limete sphinx “ Fatshi Stand Up. You are Our and God’s choice. There Is Nothing to Fear … ».

Some of them spoke in front of our microphones to justify the choice of Félix Tshisekedi instead of the other contenders for the supreme office.

« Félix Tshisekedi is the savior of the DRC. He is God’s true choice. Our presence here is a testimony of unwavering support. We are and we will remain with him. Let him remain calm because the second term is assured,” declared a UDPS activist.

For the UNC one:

« I came to say thank you to the President of the Republic for his accomplishments at the head of the country. He did what others couldn’t do for 18 years. This is why we guarantee him the second term« .

It is worth remembering that Félix Tshisekedi was endorsed last Sunday as the candidate of the Sacred Union in the presidential election.

