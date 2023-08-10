Presidential candidate shot dead in Ecuador

Former deputy Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead after finishing a campaign event in Quito.

Aged 59, he was an investigative journalist and had been an assembly member, but began his professional career at the state-owned PetroEcuador, where he was a union leader in the 1990s.

In the Assembly, he directed the Anti-Corruption Parliamentary Front, from where he filed various complaints and promoted investigations into corruption issues in the oil field corresponding to the years of the presidencies of Rafael Correa, Lenín Moreno and Guillermo Lasso.

The Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, has confirmed the death of the politician, who was shot several times at the end of an event that was taking place at the Anderson school in the Ecuadorian capital.

The State Attorney General’s Office reported that a man was arrested on suspicion of carrying out the attack. After being transferred badly wounded to the Quito Flagrancy Unit, he died as a result of the injuries received in the exchange of shots with security forces.

In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that so far 9 injuries have been reported as a result of the attack, including a candidate for assembly and two police officers.

While the director of the National Police of Ecuador, Alain Luna, described the attack as “terrorist”, and revealed that an explosive device found in the area was detonated in a controlled manner. In addition, he pointed out that some agents of the force have been injured while guarding the political leader.

The death of the candidate was ratified to the media by Carlos Figueroa, a very close friend of Villavicencio and campaign adviser, when he was leaving the Anderson school, in the midst of a great commotion.

Finally, Villavicencio’s wife, Verónica Sarauz, denounced security irregularities after her husband’s departure from the campaign rally. “The security team failed, the head of security failed. Fernando should have left through the back parking lot as General Carrillo did with a police escort. They should have taken Fernando out with an armored car, “she commented.

