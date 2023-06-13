Presidential commissioner sentenced by the Government Ethics Tribunal (TEG) to return $25,000

Presidential Commissioner Carolina Recinos was sanctioned by the Government Ethics Tribunal (TEG) to return $25,000 to the State and pay a $2,300 fine for giving her daughter-in-law a scholarship to study in Russia.

In October 2022, the case was denounced before the Court by the councilor of San Salvador for Nuestro Tiempo, Héctor Silva.

The TEG’s resolution was reported by Silva in a tweet, “The Ethics Court has sanctioned Commissioner Carolina Recinos, Nayib Bukele’s chief of staff.”

“Thanks to this process, we forced the commissioner to return the $25,000 to state funds,” Silva said, adding that the important official was also fined $2,300.

The presidential commissioner was sanctioned for violating the Government Ethics Law (TEG) by signing an act that she awarded with public funds, from the ANTEL (Fantel) Privatization, a scholarship to her daughter-in-law in 2019, to study a master’s degree in Russia.

The ethical violation attributed to Recinos is contemplated in the Government Ethics Law (LEG) in article 5 letter c, which obliges officials to “excuse themselves from intervening or participating in matters in which he, his spouse, cohabitant, relatives within of the fourth degree of consanguinity or second degree of affinity or partner have any conflict of interest”.

At the end of 2022, the president of the TEG, Néstor Castaneda, reported that enough “elements” had been found for which it had been decided to continue the process.

In 2021, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the United States Department of the Treasury withdrew Recinos’ visa and announced blocks on his properties and interests.

Months before, the official was already prohibited from entering the United States, after appearing on the Engel List, published by the US government in July 2021.

Recently, President Nayib Bukele launched an “offensive” against corruption, it is expected to know what kind of actions the president will take in the case.