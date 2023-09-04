Home » Presidential debate of the second round will have four thematic axes and a single moderator
Presidential debate of the second round will have four thematic axes and a single moderator

The presidential debate of the second electoral round will be next October 1 and details are already being refined for its realization.

Presidential candidates will face each other at the event. Daniel Noboa and Luisa Gonzalez.

They represent the Acción Democrática Nacional alliance (ADN, lists 4-35) and the Revolución Ciudadana movement (RC, list 5), respectively.

Unlike the presidential debate of the first round, this one will have four thematic axes and not five.

Another change is that there will only be one moderator and not two, indicated Patricia Hidalgo, spokesperson for the Committee on Electoral Debates.

According to Hidalgo, the same format of the first debate is maintained; that is, each thematic axis will begin when the moderators ask the first question, which will guide the debate for the candidates.

The candidate who answers the first question will have 60 seconds; then the other candidate will have 15 seconds to make a reply.

Thus, the candidate who started will have 45 more seconds to answer the reply, and then the other candidate will have 15 seconds to ask a question or counter-reply.

Although they will decrease, the fifth axis will not be discarded and will be added within the same questions.
For now, the one that is confirmed is that of security.

In the first debate, two moderators were elected, who were the journalists Andrés Jungbluth and Gisella Bayona.

In this second debate, Hidalgo confirmed that he will only be a moderator and will not be one of those who participated in the first.

Both the committee and the CNE presented a list of moderators, which are under consideration, whose names are not yet known.

Regarding the questions, they will also be modified “in form and substance”, and they will be more direct for the candidates.

Hidalgo stated that they are working on new questions to generate a bank of about twenty, since they have been asked to be very practical so that “the candidates They do not have the opportunity to evade them, but to answer what they are really going to do”.

