President’s Cup: Laba Kodjo Fodoh and Al Ain FC in the final

The two games of the semi-finals of the president’s cup in the UAE were played this Friday. Al Ain FC of Laba Kodjo obtained his ticket in pain against Al Wasl.

After a goalless draw with 0 goals everywhere in the first leg, Al Ain FC had to win to clinch their place in the final. Done, but in pain. Holder as usual, Laba Kodjo Fodoh played the whole game but it was the Brazilian Érik who will offer the qualification to the Dubai team by scoring the only goal of the game in the 23rd minute. The opposing team, Al Wasl put the means to equalize but always lacked luck and especially lucidity in the last gesture. Both teams finished the match at 9 against 9 after two expulsions on both sides.

In the final, Al Ain FC will face the Sharjah Cultural Club on April 28 at the Mohamed Bin Zayed stadium.