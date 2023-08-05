Presidents of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, and Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, stress the importance of the ferry – Diario La Página

The presidents of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, and of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, held an exchange of tweets this Friday where they highlighted the importance of the ferry to expedite trade between the two nations.

“Thank you President Bukele @nayibbukele — I knew his phrase that money is enough when it’s not stolen. I add that public officials are here to serve and not to serve ourselves. A fraternal greeting to the government and people of El Salvador”, said the president of Costa Rica, who enjoys broad support from his people, and at the Latin American level.

Chaves made reference to another tweet from the Salvadoran president, which highlighted the functionality of the ferry. “Today is a historic day for El Salvador. The Blue Wave Harmony Ferry is already on our coast and is heading towards the Port of La Unión. The Ferri between El Salvador and Costa Rica is a reality,” CEPA wrote, and Bukele retweeted it.

This Friday, Bukele, the head of state with the highest approval in the world, thanked Chaves for his words and added: “Thank you very much, President @RodrigoChavesR. Costa Rica and El Salvador will be more united with this great project. It fills me with happiness that sister nations work together. Thank you for all your efforts, without which this project would not be possible. Big hug,” she wrote.

Thank you very much, President @RodrigoChavesR. Costa Rica and El Salvador will be more united with this great project. It fills me with happiness that sister nations work together. Thank you for all your efforts, without which this project would not be possible. A big hug. https://t.co/8BUN310BHr — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) August 4, 2023

The Blue Wave Harmony ferry will operate between the Port of La Union in El Salvador and Puerto Caldera in Costa Rica. Yesterday, Thursday, it docked on the Salvadoran coast, specifically at the La Unión multipurpose dock.

The Ferri is a passenger / roll-on roll off ship (passengers and rolled cargo) with the capacity to transport 100 units with its head for cargo hooked and unhooked, between El Salvador and Costa Rica, explained the Autonomous Executive Port Commission (CEPA). .

The ship will be in charge of carrying out the short-distance maritime transport service between El Salvador and Costa Rica and will benefit supply conditions and commercial exchange in the region.

The authorities detailed that other benefits of this ferry will be the prevention of theft and bribery, lower inventory and custody costs, better quality of perishable products, less greenhouse gas emissions and better conditions for drivers, among others.

The company Blue Wave Corporation announced that, as of next Thursday, August 10, the ferry of the Ruta del Bicentenario will begin to operate, between the Port of La Unión in El Salvador and Puerto Caldera in Costa Rica.

