The members of the Community Action Boards can be investigated for the crime of illegal restraint. There are already several reported cases and the judicial authorities are analyzing this type of situation, in order to corroborate the aforementioned situation, indicated a spokesperson for the Military Gaula. “Presidents of (JAC) could be investigated for illegal restraint.”

The first to be investigated for these facts are from the town of Zuluaga and the municipalities of Baraya, Tello and Algeciras.

The complaint made

Faced with this type of situation, Major Edwin Humberto Mesu, Commander of the Gaula-Army, pointed out: “the presidents of the Community Action Boards (JAC) can be involved in criminal proceedings, because they would be helping to summon the population civil and the ‘licence’ made to the community. They can be investigated for the crime of illegal restraint.”

“The Dissidences would be forcing the members of the boards to summon the community, I want to make public that they can be involved in the illegal act of illegal restraint, it is important that they do not lend themselves to carry out this type of action,” added the castrate.

According to article 182 of the Penal Code, which punishes this type of crime: “he who, outside of the cases specially provided for as a crime, compels another to do, tolerate or omit something, will be imprisoned for 16 to 36 months.”

The populations affected by this problem are the rural area of ​​Neiva, Tello, Baraya and Algeciras.

The ‘license’

Regarding this process, it has been denounced that the dissidents have forced the population to buy a card, which bears the name of Asojuntas, the name of the user, photo of the person and ID number.

As it was known, this process has been carried out to identify the communities residing in the different populations and these in turn must carry the document in order not to receive sanctions, in case they are required by the armed groups that are present in these territories.

“The compulsory affiliation to the Community Action Boards (JAC), the participation in community activities and the identification of the population persist. The latter is corroborated by the GAI at checkpoints to identify and limit whoever passes through the rural area. Under this same logic, it is frequent that foreigners, State institutions, international and non-governmental organizations that intend to enter some territories are required to process an authorization or permit from the GAI, sometimes indicating the name, plate of the means of transport and number of occupants”, indicates the most recent report from the Organization of American States.

Dissidents and social control

The different post-FARC-EP groups11 continue to coalesce around two macro-structures called the Central General Staff12 FARC-EP, under the command of alias ‘Iván Mordisco’ and the Second Marquetalia FARC-EP, commanded by alias “Iván Márquez”. Geographically, the influence of the former extends to departments such as Antioquia, Arauca, Bolívar, Cauca, Caquetá, Guaviare, Meta, Nariño, Norte de Santander, Putumayo and Valle del Cauca. The second is present in Cauca, Nariño and Putumayo.

“Social control is one of the recurring effects in the areas of operation of the ELN, the FARC-EP Central General Staff, the AGC20, and, to a lesser extent, the Second Marquetalia FARC-EP. The GAI (Illegal Armed Groups) persist in the imposition of de facto justice as the most significant expression of this phenomenon, since it leads to the substitution of the functions of the State, and at the same time, to the occurrence of direct attacks on the life, liberty, personal integrity and physical security of the population. Through these actions, the GAI demonstrate their power and seek acceptance by the communities, taking advantage of the weakness of the institutions in the provision of public services, and in the regulation of matters inherent to citizen coexistence, personal relationships and administrative, penal, civil, environmental spheres, among others”, adds the (OAS) document.

targeted killings

Faced with the homicides ordered by the Dissidences, Major Edwin Mesu expressed: “there are selective crimes, which in many cases are ordered by these illegal structures in alliance with common crime. In several cases, those murdered have judicial investigations against them and many times they refer to individuals who do not align with them.”

In this sense, the document of the Organization of American States adds: that in what corresponds to the role of the GAI (in the resolution of community conflicts, “although the JAC are, in most cases, the first instance to For this reason, the AGC and the post-FARC-EP groups tend to intervene in matters that are not resolved by community organizations, related to thefts, fights, etc., or when they are more serious such as sexual and physical violence, homicides or the unauthorized sale of Coca Base Paste (PBC).The penalties imposed range from fines or physical assaults, to forced displacement or homicide.”

In this sense, coercion and constraint towards leaders are violent practices exercised by the (GAI) to consolidate their power in the territories, especially where there are territorial disputes. These practices can lead to threats, forced displacement, homicide or forced disappearance.

Finally, the commander of the Gaula-Army added: “then it is the invitation to denounce, be with your public force, with the institutionality so that we do not allow these bandits to take power again in rural areas and that we can live in that peace in which the opita territory came.”

