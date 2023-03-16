Asuncion, National Radio.-The presidents of the Republics of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, and of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, will hold a bilateral meeting, tomorrow, Thursday, March 16, starting at 10:00 a.m., in Foz de Iguazú, in order to discuss an agenda bilateral, with broad and positive themes, reported the presidency, through its social networks.

On the occasion, both leaders will be present at the inauguration ceremony of the new Brazilian general director of ITAIPU Binacional, economist Enio Verri.

Minister Arriola affirmed that said meeting will be “very important”, taking into account the issues of common interest and the friendship that unite these two countries.

In this regard, he recalled the recent visit of the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, to the city of Asunción, when he had expressed Lula da Silva’s desire to meet his Paraguayan counterpart, Mario Abdo Benítez, sometime soon. a fact that would finally take place this Thursday.

Source: Presidency of the Republic and IP news agency.