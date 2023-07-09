Presidents of the Republic of Paraguay and Italy meet for the first time in Asuncion

The presidents of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez, and Italy, Sergio Mattarella, meet at the Government Palace. It is the first time an Italian president has paid an official visit to Paraguay.

Mattarella arrived at the Palacio de López after 11:00 this Friday in the company of his daughter, Laura Mattarella, where they were received by Abdo Benítez and the first lady, Silvana Abdo, in the gardens of the government headquarters.

After receiving the corresponding honors and the intonation of the Paraguayan and Italian national anthem, the authorities entered the presidential office, to hold a private meeting and later, an extended meeting.

The signing of the agreement and the statements to the press are expected to follow, approximately around noon.

The authorities will also move to the Presidential Palace for a luncheon in honor of the president and the first lady of Italy.

In the afternoon, specifically at 5:00 p.m., he will go to the National Congress, to visit the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Raúl Latorre, and of Senators, Silvio Ovelar, respectively.

Visit to the hydroelectric power station

The visit and tour of Sergio Mattarella and first lady, Laura Mattarella to the Itaipu Binacional Hydroelectric Power Plant, located in the city of Hernandarias, in the department of Alto Paraná, is scheduled for Saturday 11:35.

They will do so in the company of Mario Abdo Benítez and the first lady, Silvana Abdo, as well as the general directors of Itaipu Binacional both on the Paraguayan side, Manuel María Cáceres; like the Brazilian, Enio Verri.

With the aforementioned activity, the official agenda of the Italian president on Paraguayan soil concludes. The departure of the presidential plane bound for the Italian Republic would take place at 3:15 p.m. this Saturday.

Source: IP Agency news portal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

