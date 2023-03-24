Home News Press comment: ‘Westfälische Nachrichten’ on the resignation of NRW-SPD leader Kuchaty
Press comment: 'Westfälische Nachrichten' on the resignation of NRW-SPD leader Kuchaty

Press comment: ‘Westfälische Nachrichten’ on the resignation of NRW-SPD leader Kuchaty

MÜNSTER (dpa-AFX) – “Westfälische Nachrichten” on the resignation of NRW-SPD leader Kuchaty:

“Thomas Kutschaty is giving up as head of the SPD in North Rhine-Westphalia. The step was overdue. And it is tragic in that hardly anyone will notice the difference between before and after. The SPD is there in its former home country, but it is hardly noticeable anymore. Like Thomas Kutschaty. Of course, the departure comes much too late. It should have taken place immediately after the defeat in the state elections in May 2022. Kutschaty was the SPD’s top candidate. The fact that he is now throwing in the towel after a controversial personnel decision shows how weak his Last position was also in the party. Their grandees will be relieved, but the resignation puts them under pressure at the same time. Who could take over the party chairmanship instead of the hapless 54-year-old? Top people are rare in the NRW-SPD.”/yyzz/DP /ngu

