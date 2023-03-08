Dong Hongchuan, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.Photo provided by the interviewee

This year’s government work report once again mentioned the promotion of the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, and the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will also promote the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle into the major regional strategies of the country. Today, Chongqing takes the construction of the twin-city economic circle as the “No. 1 Project” of the Municipal Party Committee and the general work of the city. Next, what will Sichuan and Chongqing do together?

On the afternoon of March 8th, members of the CPPCC National Committee who attended the 2023 National Two Sessions accepted special interviews from media inside and outside the city on the theme of “accelerating the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle”. Dong Hongchuan, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, vice chairman of the Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Peasants and Workers Party, and president of Sichuan International Studies University, Dong Hongchuan, gave his own suggestions on the cultivation of foreign language talents to boost the construction of inland open highlands.

“In the process of building an inland open highland and further promoting the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, the healthy development of the language service industry and the training of professional translation talents are indispensable.” Dong Hongchuan said that as an important part of the modern service industry, language Service and translation play an important role in promoting foreign economic and trade exchanges and cooperation, promoting the internationalization of enterprises and the “going out” of Chinese culture, strengthening the construction of international communication capabilities, and displaying a true, three-dimensional and comprehensive national image.

After investigating the status quo of the language service industry in Chengdu and Chongqing, Dong Hongchuan found that there are three problems in the language service industry and talent training in the two places: the low level of development of the language service market, the imbalance between the supply and demand of language service talents, and the lack of coordination between regional organizations. .

Dong Hongchuan suggested that, first of all, strengthen policy guarantees and increase support for the language service industry. Under the coordinated management of the national ministries and commissions, a number of language service bases will be established in the two places, and enterprises and universities will be encouraged to cooperate and build together, and support will be given in terms of policies, funds, technology, and project approval; Support for technological innovation and research and development, and establish a sound regulatory mechanism for the language service industry.

Secondly, promote professional construction and improve the layout of translation talents training in the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle. The Ministry of Education and relevant departments provide support in the construction of disciplines and degree points, and encourage colleges and universities in the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle to carry out the training of doctoral degree talents in translation; carry out the layout of key languages ​​for the construction of the new land-sea channel in the west, and set up multiple Specialized in multilingual translation; pay attention to market demand for foreign language native translators, national and local governments improve relevant international talent training and talent introduction mechanisms, attract foreign students to study in China and Chongqing, and foreign translation experts come to work in Chongqing.

Third, increase overall planning and establish a coordinated mechanism for the development of the regional language service industry. The national ministries and commissions take the lead in building a regional language service research center in the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, forming a collaborative working mechanism between government, industry, academia and research, undertaking major national and local language service research projects and language service translation work, and developing regional language service industries Research; language service industry associations, translation academic organizations, and translation talent training institutions in the two places strengthen collaboration and linkage, and through the establishment of the “Chengdu and Chongqing Shuangcheng Economic Circle Translation Education Alliance” and other methods, top-level design, industry research, translation services, Play a leading role in personnel training and resource sharing.

