Press Conference of the Two Sessions

On March 6, the Chongqing delegation of the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress held a special press conference on “accelerating the construction of a new development pattern and promoting the construction of a new Chongqing in the new era and new journey”. Wang Zhijie, deputy to the National People’s Congress and secretary of the Fuling District Party Committee of Chongqing City, introduced that Fuling District will speed up the construction of a modern industrial system and form a “ten-hundred-thousand” industry and economic order.

Wang Zhijie said that Fuling District willStrive to form a “ten-hundred-thousand” industry and economic magnitude with over 10 billion enterprises, 10 listed companies, 10 billion general public budget revenue, 210 billion GDP, 100 billion industrial added value, and 400 billion industrial output value by 2027 ,Promote the construction of three highlands of “advanced manufacturing, industrial science and technology innovation, and open cooperation” and three demonstration areas of “urban-rural integration, green transformation, and high-quality life” with a modern industrial system, and strive to take the lead in the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle. Be at the forefront, make a demonstration, shoulder heavy responsibilities and strive to be the vanguard in the construction of a new modern Chongqing.

strong energy level

Accelerate the construction of advanced manufacturing highlands

Wang Zhijie introduced that Fuling District insists on establishing an industrial zone and a strong manufacturing zone, and puts the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry in a more prominent position.

In 2022, the designated industrial output value of the district will reach 229.5 billion yuan, and the city’s first 100-billion-level cluster of materials industry will be built. The cumulative gas production of Fuling shale gas field will be 53.2 billion cubic meters, setting a national record. One new 10-billion-level enterprise, The total number reached 6, and the number of industrial “double hundred” enterprises, leading enterprises and “chain master” enterprises, intelligent factories and digital workshops ranked first in the city and county, and cultivated and formed the “18 golden flowers” of Fuling industry in the new era.

In the next step, Fuling District will focus on promoting the construction of an important national advanced manufacturing center in Chongqing. Focusing on the city’s “2+6+X” industrial clusters, it will accurately connect with the city’s 33 key industrial chains, implement the actions to improve the quality and efficiency of the manufacturing industry, and accelerate Build a “2+4+X” advanced manufacturing cluster, and strive to achieve the “five multiplications” of industrial added value, leading companies, listed companies, smart manufacturing companies, and R&D innovation.

The district will focus on supporting leaders such as Huafon Group and Wankai New Materials to grow bigger and stronger, build new materials, intelligent networked new energy vehicles and supporting two 100-billion-level industrial clusters; relying on Fuling National Shale Gas Demonstration Zone, The National Torch Fuling Modern Traditional Chinese Medicine Characteristic Industry Base and other platforms will accelerate the growth of four tens of billions of industries including clean energy, consumer goods, biomedicine, and electronic information; actively cultivate “X” around artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and new energy storage. emerging industries and future industries, forming new economic growth points.

Strong technology innovation

Accelerate the construction of industrial science and technology innovation highland

Wang Zhijie said that Fuling District adheres to the orientation of “sci-tech innovation + industry”, adheres to the main body of enterprises and market orientation, and has introduced 15 high-end research and development institutions through deepening cooperation with University of Science and Technology of China, Beijing Institute of Technology, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Huafon Group, and Calais Technology , Overcame a number of “stuck neck” technologies such as extracting helium from shale gas, adiponitrile for nylon 66, and carbon emission reduction catalysts. The cluster of high-performance plastics and resins was selected as a national innovative industrial cluster.

In the next step, the district will insist on taking industrial science and technology creation as the main position for innovation, focus on building a “1+2+3” industrial science and technology innovation system, fully promote the upgrading of Fuling High-tech Zone to build a national high-tech zone, and build a high-quality Baitao New Material Science and Technology City Hehuigu Lake Science and Technology Innovation Town closely follows the three major industrial directions of green and low-carbon and new materials, life and health, and smart technology, promotes industrial transformation and upgrading, and innovative development, and strives to realize investment in science and technology innovation, technology innovation industry, technology innovation platform, The “six breakthroughs” of scientific and technological innovation enterprises, innovative talents, and innovative ecology.

At the same time, the district will encourage Huafon Group, Wankai New Materials, mustard group, Sinopharm Taiji and other leading enterprises and chain owners to strengthen industry-university-research cooperation with colleges and universities and scientific research institutes to carry out “stuck neck” technological breakthroughs and Product Innovation. In addition, the zone will also cultivate new growth points of the industry through scientific and technological innovation, and promote the deep integration of the innovation chain, industry chain, capital chain, and talent chain.

strong open

Accelerate the construction of an active growth pole that radiates and drives the development of surrounding areas

Wang Zhijie said that Fuling District will rely on open platforms such as the Fuling High-tech Zone, the Fuling Comprehensive Bonded Zone, the Fuling Joint Innovation Zone of the Chongqing Pilot Free Trade Zone, and the National Cross-Strait Industrial Cooperation Zone to play the role of leading the multimodal operation of the MTR, railway, and water, and expand the land-sea development in the west. Access to the comprehensive functions of Chongqing’s regional auxiliary hub, focusing on the development of new energy vehicle power batteries and energy storage batteries, advanced composite materials and other industries, deeply embedded in the supporting facilities of the Sichuan-Chongqing automobile industry chain, and fully promoting the Sichuan-Chongqing world-class intelligent networked new energy vehicle industry cluster building.

At the same time, the zone will focus on building China‘s “Gas Daqing”, accelerate technological innovation in the shale oil and gas industry, and help Sichuan and Chongqing build a natural gas production base of 100 billion cubic meters; focus on building a global pickled (pickled) vegetable export base, and expand mustard, pickled vegetables, and prepared vegetables Industry, helping Sichuan and Chongqing to build a 100-billion-level mustard industry cluster; give play to the leading role of the national traditional Chinese medicine service export base, and cooperate with Sichuan to carry out traditional Chinese medicine industry cooperation.

In addition, the district will also focus on strengthening its characteristics and speeding up the construction of a modern agricultural industry demonstration zone; focusing on strengthening digitalization and accelerating the construction of a digital economy cluster; focusing on strengthening responsibility and accelerating the construction of a high-quality cadre team with the ability to adapt and lead modernization.

