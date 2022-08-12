Original title: Press conference on the 12th: Chongqing adds 2+3 local infected persons, Shapingba Jiulongpo delineates a temporary control area

On August 12, Chongqing held the 113th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. Relevant persons introduced the situation of the local epidemic in Chongqing.

From 0-16:00 on August 12, 2 new local confirmed cases and 3 asymptomatic infections were added in Chongqing

From 0-16:00 on August 12, Chongqing added 2 local confirmed cases (1 in Shapingba District and 1 in Bishan District) and 3 asymptomatic infections (1 in Jiulongpo District and 2 in Shapingba District). Among the above-mentioned infected persons, except for one asymptomatic infected person in Shapingba District, who was in the control area, the rest were found in close contacts under isolation control. All infected persons have been transferred to designated medical institutions for centralized isolation treatment and isolation medical observation, and their conditions are stable. Details>>

The Shapingba area is designated as a temporary control area, and it is classified and controlled according to three types of measures

On August 11, 1 new confirmed case (mild) was added in Shapingba District, Chongqing. On August 12, 1 new confirmed case (mild) and 2 asymptomatic infections were added in Shapingba District.

After the outbreak, the Shapingba District immediately activated the emergency response mechanism, and at the same time quickly conducted flow control and traceability. At present, Shapingba District has designated Qingmuguan Town, Fenghuang Town, Huilongba Town, Chenjiaqiao Street, Fengwen Street, and Tuzhu Street as temporary control areas, which are classified and controlled according to three types of measures. Details>>

Two rounds of nucleic acid testing have been carried out in Xipeng Town, Jiulong Po, as a temporary control area

On August 10, Jiulongpo District added 1 new local confirmed case (mild) and 1 local asymptomatic infection; on August 12, 1 new local asymptomatic infection.

After the outbreak, Jiulongpo comprehensively strengthened regional control. The whole area of ​​Xipeng Town was identified as a temporary control area at the first time, and the main passage, roadway, village road and pedestrian crossing connecting with the outside world were sealed and controlled. Jiulongpo District also immediately launched nucleic acid testing for all staff in Xipeng Town. As of 0:00 on August 12, two rounds of nucleic acid testing had been carried out, with a total of 185,669 sampled, all of which were negative except for the asymptomatic infections newly added on the 12th. Details>>

At the 113th press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronary pneumonia epidemic in Chongqing, Luo Fei, the chief physician of the Chongqing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, reminded the public to insist on wearing masks scientifically in daily work and life. In daily life, in these six scenes, citizens and friends need to wear masks. In addition, Luo Fei also emphasized the need for vaccination against the new crown.

