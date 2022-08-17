Original title: Press conference on the 17th | Chongqing newly added local infected people “1+1”, the recent return to Chongqing health reminder is here

On August 17, Chongqing held a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic (the 115th session). At the press conference, relevant persons informed the latest epidemic situation in Chongqing.

From 0-19:00 on August 17, Chongqing added 1 new local confirmed case and 1 asymptomatic infection

From 0-19:00 on August 17, Chongqing added 1 newly confirmed local case (light, in Jiulongpo District) and 1 asymptomatic infection (in Yubei District). The 1 case of asymptomatic infection reported in Yubei District was a person who came to Chongqing from key areas outside the city, and was quarantined and controlled upon landing, and was found during routine nucleic acid testing during the quarantine and control period. Details>>

Chongqing: Autumn semester begins, teachers and students with a history of living in high school risk areas within 7 days will not return to school for the time being

The fall semester is just around the corner, teachers and students who have a history of living in high school risk areas within 7 days will not return to school for the time being; the rest of the teachers and students returning to school must hold a 48-hour nucleic acid test negative certificate, and implement the “3-day 2-check” after returning to school. Details>>

Shapingba added 2 new cases of asymptomatic infection on the 16th, has designated a temporary control area and carried out expanded nucleic acid testing

According to the epidemic situation and the opinions of city and district disease control experts, Tianxingqiao Street, Xiaolongkan Street, Yubei Road Street, Tuwan Street, and Xinli Community and Majiayan Community of Tanjiagang Street were designated as temporary control areas as soon as possible. Three types of measures are classified and controlled. As of 18:00 on the 17th, a total of 169,153 people had been sampled, of which 108,288 had negative nucleic acid test results, and the remaining results were pending. Details>>

