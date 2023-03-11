This Friday, March 10, 2023, the Association of Online Information Media of the Democratic Republic of Congo (MILRDC) learned with amazement and incomprehension that the Minister of National Defense and Veterans, Gilbert Kabanda, has filed a complaint against journalist Stanys Bujakera. This, on the fallacious grounds that he spread “false rumors” in one of his informative tweets of March 5, 2023. Strongly dismayed and surprised :

1. MILRDC strongly denounces and strongly condemns this attempt by the Minister of National Defense to want to intimidate and muzzle a professional journalist;

2. MILRDC unreservedly brings its support and solidarity to Stanys Bujakera. Because having committed no professional or ethical misconduct in the exercise of his profession;

3. Indeed, the words of the Minister of Defense as reproduced in the journalist’s tweet have not been altered or distorted. On the contrary, they were reproduced faithfully according to the report of the government from which the journalist drew his information;





4. Because freedom of the press is sacred, MILRDC calls on all journalists, all professional press associations, as well as all those attached to respect for the Constitution and democratic values, to mobilize to defeat this which appears as an attempt to use military justice to silence journalists;

5. MILRDC notes with regret that the action of the Minister of Defense against the journalist tends to further tarnish the image of the government in a particular security context and a few months before the holding of the elections. This inopportune complaint undermines the government’s efforts to promote freedom of the press and is in contradiction with the wish expressed by the President of the Republic on the sidelines of the Estates General of Communication and the Media;

6. MILRDC reminds the national political and judicial authorities in general and the Minister of Defense in particular that freedom of the press is a constitutional right. As such, it must be defended and promoted, and not bullied.

Done in Kinshasa, March 10, 2023

The president of MILRDC ASBL.

.

Israel Mutala



