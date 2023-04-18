Press Release｜Harbin Area of ​​Pilot Free Trade Zone: Successfully Transforming Industrial Gradients into Development Potential Energy

“The Harbin area of ​​China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone adheres to the development concept of ‘strengthening the stock, increasing the volume, and building the core’, and continues to optimize the industrial layout. The four major economic engines of digital economy, bio-economy, ice and snow economy, and creative design industry The development is strong, new materials, advanced equipment manufacturing, aerospace and other potential industries have been upgraded, and the industrial gradient has been successfully transformed into development potential.” The “Guidelines for Investment Promotion of Key Industry Platforms in China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone” held on the 18th At the press conference, in response to the reporter’s question “As the core area of ​​the Heilongjiang Pilot Free Trade Zone, the Harbin area of ​​China (Heilongjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone, what achievements has it made in cultivating and expanding strategic emerging industries?” China (Heilongjiang) Wang Kai, member of the Party Working Committee and deputy director of the Management Committee of the Harbin Area of ​​the Pilot Free Trade Zone, replied.

Wang Kai introduced that during the construction of more than three years, the Harbin area of ​​the Pilot Free Trade Zone has innovated the investment attraction model, established investment groups and international investment companies through market-oriented operations, and mobilized more than 100 chambers of commerce, industry associations, chambers of commerce in other cities, The investment promotion agency has established a investment promotion alliance and an investment consortium, and built a new integrated investment promotion system of “seeking, selecting, recruiting, landing, and serving”, realizing the transformation from administrative investment promotion to market-oriented investment promotion. In 2022, 114 new industry leaders such as Jiangfeng Electronics, Beike Biotech, Wanbang New Energy, and Qi Anxin will be introduced, with an agreement to attract 48.8 billion yuan in investment, laying a solid foundation for building a modern industrial system.

At the same time, the quantity and quality of industrial project construction have been improved, and five characteristic industrial clusters have been planned and formed, including manufacturing, medicine, food, materials, and cultural tourism, helping Harbin City to be successively approved as “National Biomedical Industry Cluster” and “National New Generation Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Development Pilot Zone”. Jiangfeng Electronics, an enterprise in the area, has independently developed ultra-high-purity metal sputtering targets and has become the world‘s leading mainstream supplier of 5nm technology nodes.

The rapid growth of strategic emerging industries has been achieved, and the total number of high-tech enterprises in the area has reached 925, accounting for 25.7% of the province. 12 enterprises were selected as national-level “little giants”, and 128 small and medium-sized enterprises were selected as provincial-level “specialized and new”, accounting for 14.8% and 24.5% of the province’s total respectively. R & D investment accounts for 3.4% of GDP, which has always maintained the level of advanced regions. Antiy Technology and Fullerjia Technology have been approved as national and provincial “unicorn” enterprises, and the proportion of strategic emerging industries in the industrial economy has increased year by year.

Regarding how to achieve industrial transformation and upgrading around the “428” investment promotion guidelines in the next step, Wang Kai said that the Harbin area will focus on the “428” investment promotion guidelines, integrate resources and implement them, focus on promoting targeted clusters of investment promotion, and realize industrial chain extension and strengthening chain; Strengthen the leadership of scientific and technological innovation, and release the superimposed multiplier effect of “dual-autonomous linkage”; pay close attention to the construction of major projects, and comprehensively improve the level of industrial development in three aspects.

In terms of focusing on clusters for precise investment promotion and realizing industrial chain extension and strengthening chain, we will give full play to the advantages of the market-oriented investment promotion system and mechanism and the synergy of industrial investment promotion alliances, and systematically revise and improve industrial policies such as “30 golden items” and “25 new drive items”. Relying on the China-Russia Expo, Yabuli Forum and other exhibition and negotiation platforms, focusing on the “four new economic engines” and key industries such as green food, advanced manufacturing, new materials, and new energy, through industry mining, intermediary recommendation, channel introduction, and investment promotion And other investment promotion models, continue to lead the way, supplement the chain, build parks, expand clusters, and strive to create an industrial community that shares weal and woe and is mutually beneficial and win-win.

In terms of strengthening the leadership of scientific and technological innovation and releasing the superimposed multiplier effect of “dual-autonomous linkage”, the catalytic and multiplication effect of “dual-autonomous linkage” will be fully stimulated, and the market-oriented linkage transmission and docking mechanism, innovation achievement distribution and incentives will be constructed and improved. Mechanisms, long-term government-enterprise cooperation and other industrial linkage mechanisms, give full play to the superimposed advantages of the self-created zone’s good industrial foundation, strong technical capabilities, and flexible free trade zone system innovation, and finally realize the complementary interaction and integrated development of the “two-self” industries.

In terms of keeping an eye on the construction of major projects and comprehensively improving the energy level of industrial development, it will actively build functional platforms such as “high-level consumer goods export processing zone” and “import trade promotion innovation demonstration zone”. Improve the functions of the integrated inspection and supervision center for cross-border express mail, and build “9610”, “9710”, and “9810” and other cross-border e-commerce import and export business declaration platforms.

Wang Kai said that the Harbin area of ​​the Pilot Free Trade Zone will continue to extend the industrial chain by building nests to attract phoenixes, exerting the “multiplier effect” of investment, “empowering” industrial development, “building a ladder” for talent gathering, and “building a ladder” for economic construction. “Paving the way”, striving to create a new situation of modernization and high-quality development in the area, highlighting the free trade and contributing to the comprehensive revitalization of Longjiang.

Reporter: Xue Jing; Photography: Jing Tianxu