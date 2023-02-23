Press release｜Multiple policies provide talent guarantee for building “advanced manufacturing capital” and “innovation leading capital”

On the morning of February 23, at the press conference on the “30 New Talent Deals” held by the Information Office of the Harbin Municipal Government, it was discussed whether the “30 New Talent Deals” will help enterprises to introduce and cultivate in the process of building an “advanced manufacturing capital”. Liu Jiancheng, deputy director of the Harbin Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, answered the reporter’s questions about what the company should focus on and what benefits the enterprise itself will enjoy. At the same time, Song Boyan, director of the Harbin Science and Technology Bureau, answered questions about his considerations for promoting Harbin’s construction of an “innovation-led capital” and building an innovation-driven engine for the introduction of the new talent policy.

Liu Jiancheng said that in recent years, Harbin City has always regarded the development and expansion of the private economy as the main engine for building the “seven metropolises”. The “30 New Talent Deals” introduced this time include a number of policies to help companies introduce and cultivate talents.

Released by Liu Jiancheng

In terms of focusing on specialized and special new “little giant” enterprises and leading the market, we will support specialized and special new “little giant” enterprises that focus on cultivating market segments, focusing on main businesses, strong innovation capabilities, and good growth . At present, Harbin City has accumulatively cultivated 36 national-level specialized, specialized, and new “little giant” enterprises, and 464 provincial-level “specialized, specialized, and innovative” small and medium-sized enterprises. The new talent policy will increase support for “little giant” enterprises, and give certain subsidies to “little giant” enterprises for the full-time introduction of professional technical personnel and senior management personnel with an annual salary of more than 500,000 yuan to help outstanding enterprises solve the problem of recruiting talents. To solve the problem of difficulty in attracting talents and funds, provide precise talent services, and promote the overall improvement of the quality of small and medium-sized enterprises.

In terms of focusing on the construction of innovative carriers and strengthening the scientific and technological foundation, in 2022, 33 enterprises in Harbin will be recognized as provincial-level enterprise technology centers, and 43 enterprises will be recognized as municipal-level enterprise technology centers. Harbin Nengchuang Digital Technology Co., Ltd. The established Power Generation Equipment Intelligent Manufacturing Innovation Center was identified as the Manufacturing Innovation Center of Heilongjiang Province. Harbin City has introduced reward and subsidy policies to help companies strive to create innovative platforms such as enterprise technology centers and manufacturing innovation centers, and will give a one-time reward of up to 5 million yuan to enterprise technology centers and manufacturing innovation centers newly recognized by the national ministries and commissions; A level manufacturing innovation center will be given financial support of up to 500,000 yuan.

In terms of promoting the high-quality development of the creative design industry and empowering industrial upgrading, we will insist on taking industrial design as an important starting point to promote the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry, promote the cultivation of design subjects, the connection of design services, the transformation of design results, and the assistance of design exchanges, and encourage enterprises Set up an industrial design platform carrier, and provide incentives and support in all elements, the whole life cycle, and in an all-round way, with a maximum amount of up to 3 million yuan. In 2022, 14 of the first batch of municipal-level industrial design centers in Harbin City have been identified, and each appraised enterprise will receive a reward of 500,000 yuan in accordance with policy regulations.

According to reports, the Harbin Industry and Information Technology Department will explore and form more measures to support private entrepreneurs to start their own businesses, and give entrepreneurs more understanding and respect, more encouragement and support, and more business convenience at the policy level, so as to serve private enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. Create a more relaxed development environment. At the same time, we will continue to strengthen guidance and services, vigorously promote the construction of various enterprise technology centers, manufacturing innovation centers, and industrial design centers, effectively enhance the design innovation capabilities of enterprises, and promote high-quality industrial development.

Song Boyan said that the Harbin Science and Technology Bureau adheres to the “four orientations” of science and technology, closely follows the general policy of supporting economic development with science and technology, and takes high-quality on-site transformation and industrialization of scientific and technological achievements as the main line to start the construction of Harbin, Daqi and other national independent innovation demonstration zones. The National New Generation Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Development Pilot Zone, the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem around University Compounds and Institutes, and the Future Industry Science and Technology Park of Aerospace High-end Equipment, the city’s scientific and technological innovation has ushered in a new starting point for development.

Reporter: Liu Li Ma Zhibo