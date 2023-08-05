Press release “2023 port activities in Morocco for the first semester of the year 2023”

The total traffic in Moroccan ports for the first quarter of 2023 reached 100.9 million tons, compared to 101.3 million tons in the same period last year, a slight decrease of -0.4%: the national boom was recorded (without counting transshipment). A total volume of about 53.8 million tons (-5.8%), while the transshipment activity registered a volume of 47.1 million tons, an increase of +6.6% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Moreover, the transshipment activity constituted an important percentage estimated at 46.7% of the total port traffic volume during the first quarter of the year 2023, followed by imports by 32.1%, which recorded 32.3 million tons (-8%), and exports by 16,1%. 7%, which amounted to 16.8 million tons (-3.5%), then the boom in scavenging at a rate of 3.8%, which witnessed an increase of 6.7 +%, recording a volume of 3.8 million tons, and finally the activity of refueling ships with a rate of 0 8%, which amounted to 0.8 million tons (-14.8%), by supplying ships passing through the Strait of Gibraltar.

With regard to the most important strategic traffic of Moroccan ports during the first quarter of the year 2023, it witnessed an increase in the volume of containers (4.8 million TEUs / 6.9 +%) and petroleum coke (0.6 million tons / 57.4 +%) and international road transport (280,745 units / +2%) and new vehicles (321,267 units / +15.8%) on the one hand, and a decrease in the popularity of imported fuels (5.7 million tons / -3.4%) and grains ( 4.2 million tons / -13.9%), coal (5.1 million tons / -13.7%) and phosphate and related products (11 million tons / -24.6%) on the other hand.

As for the popularity of passengers, the Kingdom’s ports recorded 1.4 million passengers during the first quarter of the year 2023, with a significant increase of +128.5% compared to the same period of the previous year. The boom in marine tourists was also marked by the resumption of movement, as the ports recorded 149,929 sea tourists.

On the other hand, the volume of coastal and artisanal fishing products unloaded in Moroccan ports decreased during the first quarter of the year 2023, by -19%, amounting to 522,814 tons.