Home News Press release from the coordination of the Gedi Group’s supervisory boards
News

Press release from the coordination of the Gedi Group’s supervisory boards

by admin
Press release from the coordination of the Gedi Group’s supervisory boards

Dear readers,

you will find the press release you are reading today in all the publications of the Gedi Group and it has been approved by the Coordination of CDR which has just been formed. It is addressed to you to let you know why, as of today, all the journalists’ union representatives have entered a state of agitation. Yesterday, in fact, we learned that the group, without any notice, sold two business units, Operations Multimediali and Demand&Delivery, to the giant Accenture. These are 65 people who, from 1 January, will move to another company and with another employment contract. The announcement worries us humanly for the brutal ways in which it was communicated and professionally for the repercussions. The two company branches are in fact part of GediDigital, the digital engine of the group in which, in recent years, the company has invested heavily in terms of money, personnel and professionalism. Colleagues who take care of the most technologically advanced part of our content (video, audio, podcast, interactive graphics) and the maintenance of hardware and software that allow us to do our job and inform you every day.

The decision to outsource this strategic sector is illogical, incomprehensible and serious for us.

For this reason, in expressing full solidarity with our colleagues, we asked the company to hold a meeting within 15 days to explain the reasons for this choice and illustrate the group’s business plan and strategies, which have never been clarified in all these years. The coordination reserves the right to adopt any form of struggle to finally obtain clarity and protection of all workers, fundamental guarantees to ensure correct and quality information.

See also  Conte's new M5S already loses a piece, Senator Botto leaves: "It's no longer my home"

THE COORDINATION OF THE CDR OF THE GEDI GROUP

You may also like

70 cases of asymptomatic infections were found in...

Government, starting December 1, petrol will cost 10...

Shijiazhuang’s Epidemic Prevention Reversal Just a few days...

Equal nursery schools, from the Municipality of Treviso...

Raped and beaten another student of John Cabot....

Increased snowfall in Northeast and other places, cloudy...

A plant falls and overwhelms him: lumberjack in...

Zhejiang Chun’an: “Hairpin Highway” is picturesque

«Highlander with a big heart», all of Igne...

Amazon evaluates layoffs: no decision in Italy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy