Dear readers,

you will find the press release you are reading today in all the publications of the Gedi Group and it has been approved by the Coordination of CDR which has just been formed. It is addressed to you to let you know why, as of today, all the journalists’ union representatives have entered a state of agitation. Yesterday, in fact, we learned that the group, without any notice, sold two business units, Operations Multimediali and Demand&Delivery, to the giant Accenture. These are 65 people who, from 1 January, will move to another company and with another employment contract. The announcement worries us humanly for the brutal ways in which it was communicated and professionally for the repercussions. The two company branches are in fact part of GediDigital, the digital engine of the group in which, in recent years, the company has invested heavily in terms of money, personnel and professionalism. Colleagues who take care of the most technologically advanced part of our content (video, audio, podcast, interactive graphics) and the maintenance of hardware and software that allow us to do our job and inform you every day.

The decision to outsource this strategic sector is illogical, incomprehensible and serious for us.

For this reason, in expressing full solidarity with our colleagues, we asked the company to hold a meeting within 15 days to explain the reasons for this choice and illustrate the group’s business plan and strategies, which have never been clarified in all these years. The coordination reserves the right to adopt any form of struggle to finally obtain clarity and protection of all workers, fundamental guarantees to ensure correct and quality information.

THE COORDINATION OF THE CDR OF THE GEDI GROUP