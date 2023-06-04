Press release from the Council of Ministers of this Thursday, June 1, 2023 – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Council of Ministers met this Thursday, June 1, 2023 under the chairmanship of His Excellency Faure Essozimna GNASSINGBE, President of the Republic.

The council examined two (02) draft decrees and listened to three (03) communications.

I. Under the draft decrees,

The council examined two draft decrees setting the terms and conditions for the exercise of powers shared between the State and the municipalities in the areas of (i) health and public hygiene then (ii) education and professional training.

These draft decrees aim to clarify the respective competences of the State and the municipalities in the above-mentioned areas.

Indeed, their introduction takes place in a context marked by the government’s desire to gradually empower local authorities in the exercise of their powers devolved by the texts in force, with the major concern of making them key players in development.

Thus, the decree proposed in the field of health and public hygiene indicates in particular that the State is responsible for health policy, regulation and supervision of health establishments, while the municipalities have in particular Its mission is to put in place actions for the prevention and promotion of health and hygiene as well as to work more locally for access to primary care for all.

With regard to education, the State is responsible for defining and monitoring the implementation of the national education policy and provides technical support for the development and execution of school projects, while that municipalities have the task, among other things, of identifying the locations of vocational training centres, schools, etc.

The adoption of the two texts will allow greater involvement of municipalities alongside the State in matters of health, public hygiene, education and vocational training.

Furthermore, these decrees, which will be implemented gradually, taking into account the capacities of local authorities, will also improve the complementarity between the State and local actors for the well-being of populations.

II. In terms of communications,

The Board listened to an initial communication relating to the need for a law on digital transformation; presented by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Digital Transformation.

Digital technology is an important vector of growth and development for our country and is likely to contribute to the emergence of a free society that protects citizens’ rights, in particular by promoting access to opportunities for all.

The purpose of this communication is to report on the actions that could be implemented to accelerate the achievement of the ambitions of modernizing the administration through increased digitalization.

The council instructed so that the practical and technical modalities of the planned actions are analyzed with a view to greater synergy; overall consistency, but also greater efficiency of projects and programs in the field of digitalization.

The council then listened to a communication relating to the request for support for the professional integration of people living with a disability; presented by the Minister for Social Action, the Advancement of Women and Literacy. For several years, our country has been undertaking targeted actions aimed at supporting people living with a disability in their schooling and training as well as in their access to work and employment. In order to improve the situation of graduates living with a disability, unemployed, all categories included, it is essential that actions can be pursued to enable them to live with dignity and respect for human rights.

This communication thus made it possible to present the situation of these fellow citizens while proposing ways to improve their professional integration. This in accordance with the vision of total inclusion of all Togolese.

Finally, the council listened to a communication relating to the results of the leasing implemented in the CHU-SO laboratories; presented by the Minister of Health, Public Hygiene and Universal Access to Care.

On the basis of the quantified assessment of laboratory equipment needs of the CHU-SO, our country resorted to leasing based on a contract by which a supplier makes equipment available, for which it ensures the operation and maintenance, all fees paid by him.

The advantages drawn by the CHU-SO from this approach since its implementation in 2020 are in particular the widening of the range of services, i.e. 134 types of analyzes today against 44 at the start as well as patient satisfaction at 79%. in December 2022 compared to 56% in December 2019.

This practice has thus produced very encouraging results allowing it to be implemented more broadly in the future, in the pursuit of strengthening social inclusion and harmony by guaranteeing health coverage for all.

Done in Lomé, June 1, 2023

The Council of Ministers