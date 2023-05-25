Press release from the Council of Ministers of Wednesday May 24, 2023 – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Council of Ministers met this Wednesday, May 24, 2023 under the chairmanship of His Excellency FaurenEssozimna GNASSINGBE, President of the Republic. The council examined one (01) draft law, one (01) draft decree and listened to two (02) communications.

Under the draft law,

The council examined and adopted the draft law relating to the creation and management of protected areas. In view of the rapid evolution of the international context on the conservation of biodiversity and the many socio-economic and ecological issues underlying the sustainable management of protected areas, it appeared necessary to adapt the existing legal framework for a better governance of protected areas.

It is in this dynamic that this draft law fits, which sets the rules and principles applicable to the creation and management of protected areas. Its adoption will enable our country to have a specific legal framework dedicated to protected areas with a view to their contribution to the achievement of sustainable development objectives, in particular the project

35 of the 2020-2025 government roadmap, which plans to extend the country’s forest cover to 25% by 2025.

Under the draft decree,

The council then examined and adopted a draft decree setting the terms of application of the law on the status of an industrial free zone in the textile and clothing sector. The purpose of this decree is to define the conditions and procedures for obtaining approval for industrial free zone status in the textile and clothing sector. It also specifies the rules governing the activities of the companies concerned. In particular, with regard to the marketing of products, the employment of expatriate employees and the continuous training of national workers. Its adoption aims to continue and accelerate the installation of textile factories in our country, particularly within the industrial platform of Adéticopé. This will make it possible to consolidate job creation by relying on the processing of local raw materials in accordance with axis 2 of the government roadmap.

III. In terms of communications,

Council heard a communication relating to the implementation of universal health insurance (AMU); presented by the minister delegate in charge of universal access to healthcare.

This communication made it possible to present the results of the work carried out in the pursuit of the operationalization of universal health insurance (AMU). This work relating to the definition of the basket of care, the realization of the actuarial study, the development of an architecture of the AMU and the drafting of application texts, are part of the continuity of the actions carried out by the government for successful implementation of health coverage, in line with the government roadmap 2020-2025.

Finally, the Board listened to a communication on the economic and financial situation and the financing of the economy at the end of December 2022 and in the first quarter of 2023; presented by the Minister of Economy and Finance. The global economic context in 2022 was marked by strong inflationary pressures, linked to the effects of the various crises. Thus global inflation, on an annual average, reached 8.7% after 4.76% in 2021.

In the WAEMU zone, the economic growth rate is estimated at 5.7% against 5.9% in 2021 with an average inflation rate of 7.1% against 3.5% in 2021. In Togo, the economic situation compared to 2021 is characterized by an overall satisfactory development of economic activity based in particular on a good dynamic observed in port and airport traffic with an increase in the level of financing of the economy to the benefit in particular of small and medium-sized enterprises. Specifically, at the level of decentralized financial systems (SFD), the volume of new loans set up by microfinance institutions stood at 255.2 billion FCFA in 2022 against 196.8 billion FCFA in 2021 This development helped raise the outstanding credit of DFS to 288.2 billion against 225.7 billion FCFA a year ago.

This communication shows that economic developments in 2022 remain globally in line with the estimates and forecasts of the macroeconomic framework.

Estimates call for real GDP growth of 5.8% in 2022 against 6% in 2021.

The Board’s attention was drawn to the fact that most central banks (the US Federal Reserve; the European Central Bank and the Central Bank of West African States) have tightened monetary policies making financing on the financial markets more and more difficult. These funds have become scarce and more expensive.

Faced with these funding difficulties and taking into account the need to prioritize expenditure, the government has undertaken analyzes in order to adjust its expenditure forecasts for the year 2023. This would lead to the presentation of a amending finances to the National Assembly.

The council hailed the performance and resilience of the Togolese economy thanks to the structural reforms carried out under the very high impetus of His Excellency Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of the Republic, and encouraged the members of the government to mobilize to pursue the projects and programs whose resources are already available in order to continue to meet the needs of the country.

Under miscellaneous,

The minister responsible for the environment reported to the council on the preparations for the launch of the national reforestation campaign. The council took this opportunity to reiterate its encouragement to all stakeholders and to invite the entire population to fully engage in this reforestation campaign which aims to plant a billion trees in ten years in Togo. .

Done in Lomé, May 24, 2023

The Council of Ministers