Press release: Results of the normal session of the baccalaureate exams Session June 2023

Press release

Monday, June 19, 2023

Results of the normal session of the baccalaureate exams

Session June 2023

⦁ 245,109 candidates successfully passed the baccalaureate exams, compared to 231,272 in 2022;

⦁ A success rate of 59.74%, compared to 66.28% in 2022;

⦁ 189,234 candidates will take the catch-up session.

245,109 candidates enrolled in public and private education successfully passed the normal session of the standardized national baccalaureate exam 2023, including 142,051 girls, knowing that the overall number of candidates who obtained the baccalaureate increased by 14,000, i.e. 6 % compared to the same session of 2022, and the number of candidates who took the exam increased by 18% this year compared to the session of 2022.

Thus, the success rate for this session is 59.74%, i.e. at the same level of the rates recorded before the 2019 session.

The success rate reached 63.83% for girls, and 54.89% for boys.

The number of candidates who obtained a mention, among those enrolled and free, reached 127,338, a rate of 48%.

The success rate for the international streams of the Moroccan baccalaureate reached 64.94%, this percentage is 45.48% for the streams of the professional baccalaureate.

A total of 410,276 enrolled candidates took the exams for this session, with an attendance rate of 96.31%, compared to 348,931 candidates who appeared for last year’s session, a percentage of 97.01%.

The number of free candidates who took this exam reached 80,615, representing an attendance rate of 61.25%. The number of free candidates who passed the exam reached 21,289, with a pass rate of 26.41%.

A total of 838 candidates with disabilities passed this exam, i.e. a success rate of 73%, knowing that these candidates benefited from the tests and/or the conditions adapted during all the phases of these tests.

This session is characterized by the adoption of the phygital model of the baccalaureate diploma and transcripts, thus making it possible to strengthen their protection and reduce the delays in issuing diplomas and transcripts of marks to baccalaureate holders.

189,234 candidates, including 145,479 enrolled and 43,755 free will pass the catch-up session, which will take place on July 05, 06, 07 and 08, 2023, noting that the results of this session will be posted on July 13, 2023.

On this occasion, the Ministry congratulates all the candidates who passed their tests, welcoming the strong involvement of the parents and guardians of the students, who accompanied their children in this key stage in their school careers, as well as all the educational and administrative teams, local authorities, security and all stakeholders and partners, for their contribution to the success of the baccalaureate exams, and good luck to the candidates who will take the remedial session of these tests.

