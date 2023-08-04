Press release: The Administrative Council of the Mohammed VI University Hospital Center convenes in Oujda 07/14/2023

On Friday, July 14, 2023, the Administrative Council of the University Hospital Center Mohammed VI in Oujda was held under the chairmanship of the Minister of Health and Social Protection, Professor Khaled Ait Taleb, in the presence of the Wali of the East, the prefecture of Oujda Angad, and the rest of the members of the Council.

The Minister, Chairman of the Administrative Council, opened this session by welcoming the members of the Council. He also mentioned the specificity of this stage and this session of the Administrative Council, which coincides with the royal workshops for reforming the health sector, where the Minister recalled the most prominent axes of this workshop, to conclude his speech with his wishes of success for the work of this meeting. And recalling the agenda of this session, which was centered around;

– Evaluating the implementation of the decisions issued by the Administrative Council on December 17, 2019,

A presentation on the center’s activities for the years 2020-2021-2022.

– Evaluation of the Foundation’s first project for the years 2019-2021,

The center’s work plan for the years 2023-2025.

The center’s budget for 2023.

The Acting Director of the University Hospital Center Mohammed VI in Oujda made a presentation on an evaluation of the work plan 2019-2021, the center’s three-year work plan 2023/2025, the outcome of the center’s work during the year 2020-2022, and then the budget for the year 2023, to then open the way for members of the council. To discuss all the points included in the work program of the Council at its current session.

The convening of this council constituted an occasion in which the attendees were briefed on the results of the center’s performance during the years 2020-2022, which were marked by confronting the Covid 19 pandemic that swept the entire world, and the center was able to manage this stage efficiently thanks to the proactive strategy and great coordination with local authorities and various stakeholders, without prejudice With the usual tasks of training doctors, nurses and technicians and providing treatments, especially from the tertiary level, as a steady growth has been recorded, they are all indicators of efficacy and effectiveness. The convening of this council also constituted an introduction that paves the way for the implementation of the soil health groups project.

This outcome, which comes as a result of the concerted efforts of all the center’s employees, each in his position, headed by the Director General, Prof. El Daoudi, who contributed with all wisdom and dedication to the crystallization of the royal vision aimed at advancing the social sector, especially the health sector, and thanks to the support of his institutional partners, is considered a motive for moving forward. To achieve more aspirations, goals, and programmed projects in order to develop the Center’s activities quantitatively and qualitatively to serve the interests of the citizens of the East.

======

Indicators of productivity and profitability of the Mohammed VI University Hospital Center in Oujda

