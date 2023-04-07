Wednesday, April 5, at the Salon Congo of Pullman Hotel, the Charter of the Sacred Union of the Nation was signed by its members. The said signature is widely commented on by a variety of newspapers published in Kinshasa this Friday, April 07.

The members of the presidium, six in number, Christophe Mboso, Modeste Bahati, Jean-Michel

Sama, Jean-Pierre Bemba, Vital Kemerhe and Augustin Kabuya were the first to put their signatures on this document of more than 70

articles.

Then it was the turn of the presidents of the political parties to affix their signatures. It all started with the presentation of the Charter, followed by its adoption before proceeding to its signature by all the members.

Both a political and electoral platform, the Sacred Union of the Nation is led by a presidium made up of six members. It aims

to elect the candidate Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi to

the 2023 presidential election.

When the charter of the Sacred Union was signed, everyone was there. The Pullman hotel is packed with worshippers, describes AfricaNews, pioneers, vultures, defectors, zealous, opportunists, predators come to the manger, the frustrated and the workers of the last hour,… Everything

this hodgepodge around Tshisekedi who is determined not to relive the scenario

from Geneva.

Charter of the Sacred Union, like an air of deja vu, title Econews in its cuff. A great day at the Sacred Union of the Nation. They came from all over the country for the signing of the Charter of the Sacred Union of

Nation. However, many of them were accustomed to this type of exercise for being there

given in the not so distant past.

With a view to winning the December 2023 elections hands down, reports The future, the President of the DRC has set up a large coherent political group, called the “Sacred Union of the Nation”. This, with a political leadership capable of integrating the diversity of political and social forces.

There’s no doubt, harangue The Prosperitythe Sacred Union of the Nation will support the candidacy of the current Head of State Félix Tshisekedi for the December 2023 election.

Considered until then as a nebula, adds, Forum of Acesthe Sacred Union of the Nation has just adopted a charter.

Free Debatenotes that this statement

was followed by the creation of the great platform, “Sacred Union of the Nation”. And it’s there

first political force in the country to make an official statement.

Note that the official release of the Sacred Union of the Nation is announced for April 22.





Charlotte July



