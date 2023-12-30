Home » Press review of Friday December 29: Elections: the CENCO-ECC MOE deplores the incidences and irregularities – Capsud.net
News

Press review of Friday December 29: Elections: the CENCO-ECC MOE deplores the incidences and irregularities – Capsud.net

by admin
Press review of Friday December 29: Elections: the CENCO-ECC MOE deplores the incidences and irregularities – Capsud.net

The Electoral Observation Mission (MOE) of the National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO) and the Church of Christ in Congo (ECC) questioned the CENI on Thursday, December 28. They invited the Electoral Center to provide more details on the progress of post-electoral operations. And, in particular, to provide necessary clarifications as to the number of polling stations and ballots there
were used regularly. However, they deplore incidents and irregularities which punctuated these ballots which went beyond the planned date of December 20, 2023.

This subject is placed on the front page of several newspapers published in Kinshasa, this Friday, December 29.

According to Econews, the CENCO-ECC MOE blows hot and cold about the irregularities noted during the election.

Ace Forum reveals, for its part, that the CENCO-ECC MOE noted multiple irregularities in certain places. Irregularities that could compromise the integrity of the results in these locations.
An approach which is reminiscent of that of a large section of the Opposition which is calling with all its might for the cancellation of the polls.

Pour AfricaNews, CENCO and ECC fear for the integrity of the ballots. According to this newspaper there was a lot of damage during the elections.

Without omitting this salient subject of the electoral process, La Manchete is more interested in what the Congolese expect from the new President of the Republic.

« Rejection of election results: Will pro Katumbi deputy candidates agree?“, asks The Reference Plus . As the tabloid specifies, any approach to contesting the presidential election must also take into account other ballots.

See also  Truck ran over a group of vendors in a traffic accident on Constitución Boulevard, there is one deceased

.

Charlotte July

You may also like

Bologna, a social housing district in Navile –...

USCIS announces its schedules for the New Year

Satellite images show: Russian warship indeed destroyed after...

Grandmother (57) who was hit on a zebra...

In a natural setting, the new mayor of...

There is haze in Huanghuai and other places...

Bologna: Thiago Motta, congratulations Udinese, deserved victory –...

A 500 KVA generator to light the town...

United States reduces sentence of Honduran boss

The resolution of homicide cases in Casanare reached...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy