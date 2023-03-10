Several newspapers published in Kinshasa this Friday, March 10, return to the insecurity in the East of the DRC. But also, the refusal of the M23 terrorists to withdraw from the occupied territories.

Sanctions against Rwanda, the machine is in motion, headline Econews in its cuff.

In the security crisis that swarms the eastern part of the DRC, diplomacy shows, with each passing day, its limits.

Thus, for the umpteenth time, the M23 terrorists have trampled on the ceasefire agreed to in Luanda. Moreover, under the gaze of President Joao Lourenço, taunting the entire international community.

Undoubtedly, the M23 and its sponsor, Rwanda, are not ready to follow the logic. But only sanctions can deter them. On mission in the DRC, from March 9 to 12, 2023, a delegation from the United Nations Security Council plans to pass through Goma. Precisely, in the province of North Kivu. Prelude to a series of sanctions that will fall on the

M23 and Rwanda, its main support.

Presence of Félix Tshisekedi at the start of the judicial re-entry of the Court of Auditors

In his capacity as Supreme Magistrate, Félix Tshisekedi attended this Thursday, March 09, a double solemn hearing. The start of the 2023-2024 judicial year and the submission of the public report of this supreme public finance audit institution for the 2020 and 2021 financial years.

As is tradition in such circumstances, reports The futurethe Attorney General at this Court has pronounced a mercurial on a subject within the jurisdiction of this jurisdiction.

Given that since its creation in 1987, adds AfricaNews the Court of Auditors of the DR-Congo has never organized a judicial re-entry.

The Attorney General devoted his price list to the presentation of this high institution, its mission, its organization. As well as his contribution

to the development of the country.

In its mercurial, adds Forum of AcesSalomon Tudieshe recalled that the concern to submit the management of

finance and public property to a court of auditors dating back to the time of the Belgian Congo.

Indeed, he inquired about article 13 of the colonial charter which entrusted the control of the finances of the colony of the Belgian Congo and to the Court of

metropolitan accounts.

Since independence, all successive regimes have maintained this high institution of control. Even if, it was deprived of the means of its policy.

Thus, the Attorney General testifies in these terms to the Head of State, Félix Tshisekedi:

« History will remember that the Court of Auditors of the Democratic Republic of Congo has been rehabilitated, as an institution and in

accomplishment of its mission, under your first mandate as President of

the Republic« .

On the economic plan, Prosperitynote the

end of the speculation observed on the foreign exchange market. The Economic Situation Committee announces the regular publication of the exchange rate by the Central Bank.

Measures were recommended to provide the right information. And above all, put an end to the speculation that is increasingly observed on the foreign exchange market.

This speculation has consequences

detrimental to the prices of basic necessities on the market.

The Observerdiplomatic loop: “ Against the background of the crisis in eastern DRC,

Emmanuel Macron’s message is a

interpellation for the Congolese« .

Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Kinshasa was

closely followed by several observers given the current events in eastern DRC. Especially since it was also the first visit of the French President to the DRC since he came to power in 2017.

Charlotte July



