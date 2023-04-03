Home News Press review of Monday April 03, 2023: Controversy within the “LAMUKA” political platform – Capsud.net
News

Press review of Monday April 03, 2023: Controversy within the “LAMUKA” political platform – Capsud.net

by admin
Press review of Monday April 03, 2023: Controversy within the “LAMUKA” political platform – Capsud.net

Within months of the presidential election, the LAMUKA Coalition is at war. Nothing is going well between Martin Fayulu and Adolphe Muzito.

In a press release published on March 31, Martin Fayulu announced the voluntary withdrawal of Adolphe Muzito from LAMUKA.

In response, Muzito’s political party, Nouvel Élan, on Saturday April 1 rejected all of Fayulu’s allegations.


This reaction is widely commented on by a range of newspapers published in Kinshasa, this Monday, April 03, 2023.

In his statement, the Secretary General of Muzito’s party did not go by the back of the spoon. He describes as a big lie, the content of the press release signed by the current coordinator of the opposition platform.

Econewstitle in its headline, “Control of the LAMUKA platform: Muzito responds curtly to Fayulu”.

Between Adolphe Muzito, leader of the Nouvel Elan political party, and Martin Fayulu, leader of the ECIDé political party, we have recently witnessed
a tough battle. This, for the control of the political platform, LAMUKA. The same one who carried the Fayulu candidacy for the presidential election of December 2018.

Long partners in the resistance camp they created at the end of the 2018 presidential election, Muzito and Fayulu no longer speak the same language.

By inheriting the LAMUKA platform, after the departure of their former partners (mainly Freddy Matungulu, Moïse Katumbi and Jean-Pierre Bemba), it was thought that Muzito and Fayulu would manage to maintain cohesion within this platform. Too bad, the opposite happened.

In this ping-pong game, Martin Fayulu was the first to draw, prohibiting Muzito “from no longer speaking in the name and on behalf of LAMUKA”. In the Nouvel Elan camp, the
reply was not long in coming.

See also  Heavy rain and hail: half an hour of storm between the Valles pass and the Mulaz

According to Forum of Aces, Blanchard Mongomba requires Martin Fayulu to publish the document in question to support the facts he alleges in his press release.

Prosperitynotes that said letter of exclusion was signed on behalf of the College of Presidents.
Thus, Nouvel Elan castigates the trickery of Fayulu who claims to act in the name of a body (college of presidents) never set up.

At the City of the African Union, the Sama II government held its first Council of Ministers on Friday March 31, 2023, informs The Tropical Storm.

Around the Head of State, Felix Tshisekedi, found themselves the Prime Minister, Sama Lukonde and the 58 members of the government.

Secure closures, with AfricaNews, which reminds us that in Kwamouth, Bagata and Plateau, there is always fear in our stomachs.
The excitement is still there in Grand-Bandundu because Kwamouth, Bagata
and Plateau continue to count their dead. Due in particular to the Teke-Yaya inter-community conflicts.

.

Charlotte July


You may also like

Patrick Graichen: The man who wants your heating

Raúl Padilla, former rector of the University of...

Captured in Yopal alleged member of the Clan...

A Bold Step Forward. Regions Foundation, Jefferson State...

Afternoon of coffee and table wine

Programming Holy Week 2023 Holy Monday

Roland Weber is now calling the shots on...

A stop for minors in Ibagué.

Coach changes nine and ten in LaLiga: Espanyol...

North Kivu: at least 20 people are killed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy