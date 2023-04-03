Within months of the presidential election, the LAMUKA Coalition is at war. Nothing is going well between Martin Fayulu and Adolphe Muzito.

In a press release published on March 31, Martin Fayulu announced the voluntary withdrawal of Adolphe Muzito from LAMUKA.

In response, Muzito’s political party, Nouvel Élan, on Saturday April 1 rejected all of Fayulu’s allegations.





This reaction is widely commented on by a range of newspapers published in Kinshasa, this Monday, April 03, 2023.

In his statement, the Secretary General of Muzito’s party did not go by the back of the spoon. He describes as a big lie, the content of the press release signed by the current coordinator of the opposition platform.

Econewstitle in its headline, “Control of the LAMUKA platform: Muzito responds curtly to Fayulu”.

Between Adolphe Muzito, leader of the Nouvel Elan political party, and Martin Fayulu, leader of the ECIDé political party, we have recently witnessed

a tough battle. This, for the control of the political platform, LAMUKA. The same one who carried the Fayulu candidacy for the presidential election of December 2018.

Long partners in the resistance camp they created at the end of the 2018 presidential election, Muzito and Fayulu no longer speak the same language.

By inheriting the LAMUKA platform, after the departure of their former partners (mainly Freddy Matungulu, Moïse Katumbi and Jean-Pierre Bemba), it was thought that Muzito and Fayulu would manage to maintain cohesion within this platform. Too bad, the opposite happened.

In this ping-pong game, Martin Fayulu was the first to draw, prohibiting Muzito “from no longer speaking in the name and on behalf of LAMUKA”. In the Nouvel Elan camp, the

reply was not long in coming.

According to Forum of Aces, Blanchard Mongomba requires Martin Fayulu to publish the document in question to support the facts he alleges in his press release.

Prosperitynotes that said letter of exclusion was signed on behalf of the College of Presidents.

Thus, Nouvel Elan castigates the trickery of Fayulu who claims to act in the name of a body (college of presidents) never set up.

At the City of the African Union, the Sama II government held its first Council of Ministers on Friday March 31, 2023, informs The Tropical Storm.

Around the Head of State, Felix Tshisekedi, found themselves the Prime Minister, Sama Lukonde and the 58 members of the government.

Secure closures, with AfricaNews, which reminds us that in Kwamouth, Bagata and Plateau, there is always fear in our stomachs.

The excitement is still there in Grand-Bandundu because Kwamouth, Bagata

and Plateau continue to count their dead. Due in particular to the Teke-Yaya inter-community conflicts.

Charlotte July



