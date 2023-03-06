French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Kinshasa on Saturday March 4. He held a press conference at the Palais de la Nation with his Congolese counterpart. This meeting with the press was devoted to the crisis raging in eastern DRC.

The said conference is widely commented on by several newspapers published in Kinshasa this Monday, March 06, 2023.

According to The Tropical Stormfaced with insecurity in eastern DRC, Emmanuel Macron does not rule out sanctions in the event of failure of the peace plan drawn up in Luanda and Nairobi.

The French president reacted on the security issues of the war of aggression imposed on the

DRC by Rwanda via the M23.

To this end, he clarified the position of his country (France). According to him, France remains faithful to its role as an unwavering ally of the DRC in defending its

integrity and sovereignty.

Thus, he sent a warning to Kigali. And called for respect for the new date of the ceasefire scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at noon.

But, if this plan fails, Emmanuel Macron warned that sanctions could then be taken against those who have responsibilities.

“Paris-Kinshasa: the moment of truth”, title Econews in its cuff.

The diplomatic code that characterizes these kinds of meetings was not there. Quite the contrary, the two heads of state surrendered blow for blow, sometimes without wearing gloves.

The battle was tough. Kinshasa and Paris have told each other truths face to face, even those that annoy. But, in the end, it is in a good-natured atmosphere that the two personalities ended their media show.

For Macron, as much for Félix Tshisekedi, the message got through. “We are together”, launched Macron, as

to soften the stings he had just launched a few minutes before.

In reality, Kinshasa and Paris want to be part of a new form of partnership, mutually responsible and without paternalism. Thus, specified Félix Tshisekedi, the Congolese Head of State.

Before Macron, Pope Francis had stayed in Kinshasa in early February. The latter had already opened the ball by calling on the world to remove its hands from the DRC.

Ditto, the French president completed the score by pointing out that the DRC “must not be a spoil of war, the open looting (of the country) must stop”. “No looting, no balkanization, no war! “. Said the French president.

After these two major events, the lines should certainly move in the understanding of the drama that is eating away at eastern DRC.

In his visit to Kinshasa, adds LeJournal Macron announces 34 million euros in aid from France to the displaced.

On the security situation, Emmanuel Macron recalled that France has constantly condemned the M23.

The French president said that everyone takes their responsibilities, including Rwanda.

Without really strongly condemning this country accused by Kinshasa of supporting the M23 terrorists.

“Emmanuel Macron: seduction operation in Kinshasa”, note Headlines .

Considered close to Kigali, the French president was very

expected on the conflict in eastern Congo. Emmanuel Macron called on all actors to take their responsibility, including Rwanda. It was a speech of truth, in which he also pointed out the errors of the Congolese leaders.

“In all indiscretion, Macron and Mukwege

one-on-one at the French Embassy,” reports The True Moderator.

President Macron’s agenda had not provided for the

meeting with the Congolese opposition or formally

with civil society.

But, we learn that the French president met

discreetly the Nobel Peace Prize. It was last Saturday March 4 at the Embassy of

France in the DRC.





Emmanuel Macron, who had a busy day,

prevented himself from bestowing this honor on the Nobel Prize

Congolese. This, in an interview of more than an hour.

On the menu of the exchanges between the two personalities: the humanitarian situation in the zones under conflict.

On the spot, Emmanuel Macron wanted to have the most precise and authentic feeling of the humanitarian situation. He also wanted to put into practice his desire to support the best in Africa.

As for AfricaNews , Macron exerts the ultimate pressure on the terrorists supported by Kigali. Therefore, Felix Tshisekedi observes the result to believe. For the M23, the sanctions in the absence of a ceasefire on March 7, 2023.

On the same structure, declares The futureEmmanuel Macron’s visit to Kinshasa, is a failure.

Far from attracting the attention of the Congolese, his visit

is considered by many to be a failure. Especially since he has demonstrated in broad daylight his support for the Rwandan genocidaire. Beyond this observation, Macron is copy-pasting by conforming his speech with Kagame’s line of defense. By charging the Congolese authorities when he says that everyone would have their share of responsibility.

However, the DRC expected a clear and unambiguous position from Macron. A condemnation of Rwanda and Kagame for having attacked the DRC. A cessation of payment of bilateral aid and a request for sanction at the level of the international community.

But this visit leaves a bitter taste. And the Congolese are disappointed with this interlocutor who did not hide his attachment to Kagame.

Severe pressure and sanctions against Rwanda, adds Prosperity. Félix Tshisekedi invites Macron to take action.

During a very stormy joint press conference, loop Forum of Aces Felix Tshisekedi

stayed straight in his boots. By asking that the

Rwanda, the aggressor country of the Congo, be sanctioned.

Without being a former French colony, Paris’ supposed support for neighboring Rwanda is closely followed by Kinshasa.

Charlotte July



