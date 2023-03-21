During the 91st Meeting of the Council of Ministers, the Congolese President announced that the “Chinese Contract” will be reviewed. Said meeting took place on Friday March 17, 2023 by videoconference. This statement by Félix Tshisekedi is commented on by several newspapers published in Kinshasa this Monday, March 20, 2023.

Probably, the General Inspectorate of Finance (IGF) plays and wins. This, thanks to the conclusions of its investigation into the April 2008 collaboration agreement between the DRC and the Group of Chinese companies.

Not easy to be in Felix Tshisekedi’s place,

President of the DRC. Especially in this

period of great ideological battle between the Western bloc and the BRICS. This grouping consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Especially since they seek to free themselves from Western hegemony.

A country with immense natural resources, the DRC is at the heart of all desires. Consequently, the battle is fierce between the two camps. Everything is being played out far from Kinshasa, notes Econewsextremely concerned by the renewed tensions in its eastern part.

To get rid of the octopus of the East, Kinshasa multiplies alliances which are still not accepted in one camp as in the other. Thus, the president of the DRC is faced with an equation with multiple unknowns. How to forge alliances with Russia or China without offending its traditional partners in the West. This is a big dilemma.





Indeed, it is a balancing act that Tshisekedi is working as best he can to maneuver.

In front of the members of his government, reports AfricaNewsFelix Tshisekedi evoked

the urgent need to revisit this convention.

The goal is to rebalance the benefits. In order to guarantee the interests of the DRC in the operation of SICOMINES SA A company born following the conclusion of this agreement.

This Félix Tshisekedi punch may sound the end of a recreation that dragged on.

In order to rebalance the advantages, Tshisekedi demands the revisitation of Chinese contracts, headline The future. Thus he underlines the deplorable situation for the development of the mining sector.

According to Free Debatethe report of the General Inspectorate of Finance demonstrates in black and white the open-air scam.

It should also be noted that, fourteen years after the signing of the “Chinese Contract”, the results on the ground are far from satisfactory.

From a security point of view, Forum of Aces evokes the Rwandan aggression. Thus, the DRC appeals to the solidarity of SADC to restore peace in its eastern part. Thus, with a view to a rapid and lasting restoration of peace in its eastern part, the DRC is counting on the solidarity of SADC.

As has already been the case in the past, in the fight against the threat posed by Rwandan aggression.

Insecurity in Eastern DRC, The True Moderator, informs about the killing of civilians in Mahagi. The previously announced death toll rose from 7 to 14 dead. Therefore, the silence of the

government is deplored.

On the topic of elections, Prosperityinvites the FICE (Forum of Congolese Intellectuals Abroad) invites the CENI, the Parliament and the Constitutional Court to take urgent corrective measures.

Charlotte July



