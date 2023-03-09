A delegation from the United Nations Security Council will make a working visit from March 9 to 12 in the DRC. The main objective of this visit is to assess the security situation in the DRC. As well as, the implementation of MONUSCO’s mandate, in accordance with resolution 2666

(2022) of the Security Council.

This delegation arrives in the DRC, victim of aggression perpetrated by its neighbour, Rwanda via the M23.

What to expect from the Security Council? Wonders The future.

This is an attack already documented by

UN experts. In the DRC, only one thing is required. What the Security Council

applies sanctions against Kagame and Rwanda as is the case with Russia accused of attacking Ukraine.





Probably, if these sanctions are not applied, it will be an intolerant injustice. An injustice to which the Congolese themselves will have to give the answer, by taking charge.

Currently, through the programming law and massive recruitment within the FARDC, the

RDC prepares its rise. Now that the authorization measure for the purchase of arms has been lifted, nothing prevents the DRC from acquiring arms. These are all the weapons she needs to protect the country.

On the same fact, Prosperity wonders:

« In this crucial period when the noise of the boots still continues to be heard in spite of the ceasefire decreed by the M23, the visit of a large delegation of members of the Security Council of the United Nations, will allow such hope for convincing results, as for the thorny question of the return of peace in the East of the DRC?« .

All the question remains, because, after the visit of Macron, one has the impression that the planted decoration goes in the direction of exhortation. Where the authorities go towards the dark tracks of a forced dialogue with this movement that

Kinshasa qualifies, of terrorist.

Forum of Acesloop with the violation of the ceasefire scheduled for March 7, despite calls from Guterres and Macron.

The Rwanda-M23 tandem disgusts the community

international. As proof, the calls for respect for the ceasefire launched by Emmanuel Macron, the French President and the Secretary General of the

United Nations, Antonio Guterres, to the M23 rebels, had no effect. And were not followed by facts.

Instead, these Rwandan-backed rebels attacked FARDC positions again,

Wednesday, March 8. And even the day after the date set for the cessation of hostilities on

all front lines.

Therefore, Antonio Guterres, urged all stakeholders in the security crisis

in eastern DRC. The latter must respect the peace plan proposed by the mediator, the Angolan president, Joao Lourenço.

The French president sounded the same trumpet, asking the M23 to respect the ceasefire. But, the continuation is known, neither the SG of the UN, nor the French president was listened to by the M23.

.

Charlotte July



