The National Assembly and the Senate opened the ordinary session of March, this Wednesday, March 15 in Kinshasa. This session is mainly devoted to parliamentary oversight and legislative reforms. It is a parliamentary return which takes place in a particular context, marred by insecurity in the east of the country and the socio-economic crisis.

In their opening speeches, reports The Reference Plus, the presidents of the two chambers of Parliament reviewed the situation in the country. On the political, security, economic, social and cultural levels.

Modeste Bahati Lukwebo of the Senate and Christophe Mboso Nkodia Puanga of the National Assembly, castigated the persistence of insecurity. This undermines the ongoing electoral process in the DRC.

To face the security challenge in the DRC, they announced several priority reforms. In particular, in the national defense and justice sector.

According The future, Bahati mobilizes against aggression, Mboso for elections and security. At this point, for the national representation, to proceed otherwise would legitimize the aggression and the occupation. Including massacres, killings, war crimes, crimes against humanity. And all the other unspeakable suffering inflicted on the Congolese people.

Opening of the ordinary session of the Senate, reports Forum of AcesModeste Bahati recommends appropriate measures to protect the purchasing power of the population.

The President of the Senate recommended to the Government to anticipate by taking appropriate measures to maintain the

stability of the macro-economic framework. The objective is to protect the purchasing power of the population. Thus, he mentioned in his speech the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict which represents a major threat to the world economy.

As well as many African countries, including the DRC, are directly affected.

In her opening speech focused on the international and national levels, Modeste Bahati pinpointed several aspects. In particular, the political and security, economic,

administrative and professional, human rights, town planning, social, humanitarian and cultural.

Elections 2023, Rwandan aggression and consorts,

Bahati and Mboso call the Congolese to mobilization and national cohesion, announces Prosperity.

The latter invite each other to adopt a truly better attitude to national defence.

It should be noted that, in their speeches, they called on the Congolese to ban separatist speeches.

Charlotte July



