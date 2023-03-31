Congolese Prime Minister Sama Lukonde chaired a restricted government meeting on Wednesday. It was on the authorization of the Congolese president, Félix Tshisekedi, with a

only item on the agenda. Namely: the validation of the bill extending the state of

headquarters in the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu.

This was submitted by the Minister of State, Minister of Justice, Rose Mutombo.

The subject is commented on by several newspapers published in Kinshasa this Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Indeed, it was the Government Spokesman who reported to the press, reports Forum of Aces. This text will be submitted to the National Assembly for consideration. Because, it is from next April 2 that the state of siege will again be extended for a period of 15 days.

Prosperityadds with some statements by Patrick Muyaya, spokesperson for the government:

« In accordance with article 48 of the ordinance

on the organization and functioning of the

Government, setting the terms of collaboration between the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister and the members of the Government, the Prime Minister, with the authorization of the President of the Republic, today chaired a restricted meeting of the Government. It’s like a muni council of ministers, a body that can deliberate according to the article that I announced on a matter that falls within the competence of the Council of Ministers« .

The future note: « SOCODA between a rock and a hard place, after the Council of State, the TGI takes over« .

The High Court of Kinshasa

/Gombe, TGI Gombe had held a meeting on February 9 at the National Museum of the DRC (MNRDC). This purely and simply canceled the minutes of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Congolese Society of Copyrights and Neighbors (SOCODA) as well as the minutes of the installation of the Blaise Bula Monga committee.

On the political level, loop The Observer : « the Sama Lukonde 2 government, Not really much new”.

Looking closely at the composition of Sama Lukonde 2, one would say without fear of being contradicted, that there is not really much to put in their mouths. Because, apart from the return to the stage of Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo of the MLC, Vital Kamerhe of the UNC and Mbusa Nyamuisi, there is no other figurehead in the new team.

Charlotte July



