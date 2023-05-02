Press review of Tuesday April 02, 2023: the Sacred Union of the Nation platform imposes itself on the re-election of Félix Tshisekedi – Capsud.net

It was this April 29, the official release of the electoral platform “Sacred Union of the Nation” A legion of newspapers published in Kinshasa this Tuesday, May 02 return to this subject.

It was a day of celebration for the new majority. This Saturday, April 29, 2023 is now a historic and significant date for the Sacred Union of the Nation.

As expected, the show of forces took place. The Stadium of Martyrs was packed like an egg.





A total success in terms of mobilizing the political parties and groups present at this great political mass.

Evening Newstitle in its headline: “Official release of Sacred Union on April 29, the ACP of Ngobila occupied the stadium at 80%”.

During this ceremony, the presidium and several leaders of the political parties

of this platform marked their presence at the Martyrs stadium.

The tone is set, the message is passed, according to Prosperity . It will be necessary to count on the Sacred Union of the Nation to denounce the

balkanization plot against the DRC.

Having braved the blazing sun that was there that day, indicates The future, thousands of activists had only one goal. To prove the unity of this great family, to translate

this desire by adhering to the message of the presidium.

Headlinesretraces the sidelines of the official exit of the Sacred Union, as well as the late arrival of the presidium which spoiled the party.

Indeed, the delay of the presidium was at the root of this general discontent. It was around 1 p.m. that the supporters of the political parties, who were impatiently waiting for the arrival of the presidium, left the stadium.

From a security point of view, loop Forum of AcesBujumbura hosts from Tuesday 02 to Saturday 06 May the 11th Summit on the Addis Ababa Framework Agreement.

At the last Council of Ministers on Friday April 28, the Prime Minister, Sama Lukonde,

explained the stakes of this meeting.

.

Charlotte July



