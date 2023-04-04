Patrick Muyaya co-hosted a first press briefing this Monday, April 3, to answer the question of insecurity in eastern DRC.

The current insecurity in the

Grand Katanga revolts more Congolese. This is widely commented on by several newspapers published in Kinshasa, this Tuesday, April 04.

Given the insecurity in eastern DRC, informs Forum of Acesmore than 25 young people from

Lubumbashi were killed by men in

weapons. Others drowned in the Naviundu river, in the commune of Kampemba, while trying to escape this massacre. Several other demonstrators disappeared.

It is an incomprehensible situation, especially

more than any central government official has spoken out about this tragedy.

Has the regional force received a non-offensive mission, having to deal only with the

stabilization like MONUSCO? Is it true that the FARDC are forbidden to set foot in Bunagana? What are the missions

of the Sama Lukonde 2 Government? What justifies the aggression of Christian Bosembe, president of the CSAC in France? Wonders The future .

During the recent face-to-face with the press, the Minister of Communication and Media was firm. He said loud and clear:

« Nobody forbade the FARDC to deploy in Bunagana« .

Thus, he reacted to a very commented information in the social networks. Information according to which the M23 will not tolerate the redeployment of the FARDC in the spaces from which it will withdraw. To answer this, Patrick Muyaya reassures:

« The regional force is in support of the armed forces of the DRC and all these troops who are currently on Congolese soil, are there at the invitation of the Congolese Government with the aim of working for the return of peace. This should therefore not be interpreted as any form of balkanization, especially since the objective sought is to bring an end to hostilities. The agreed pattern is that the M23, which has gradually begun to withdraw, can give way to the regional force« .

Prosperity concluded with the Sino-Congolese contract. Félix Tshisekedi is absolutely right to have initiated a commission on the Sino-Congolese contract proposed for review. This is what allows him to hear other bells ringing. After having waited long enough for those of some of his relatives.

.





Charlotte July



