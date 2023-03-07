Several newspapers published in Kinshasa, this Tuesday, March 07, comment on the question of the presidential election of December 2023.

On this issue, the President of the Commitment for Citizenship and Development (ECIDé) political party, Martin Fayulu, does not mince words.

In his statement on Monday March 06, reports LeJournal, he recalled the end of Félix Tshisekedi’s mandate in these terms: “Fatshi must release on January 23, 2024! “. Despite, article 70 of the Constitution

paragraph 2 which provides that:

« The President of the Republic remains in office at the end of his mandate until the effective installation of the new President.« .

Martin Fayulu Madidi does not intend to endorse this. In his speech on Twitter, he was determined:

« We remind Mr. Félix Tshisekedi that the mandate he usurped, as everyone has confirmed, ends on January 23, 2024 at midnight.« .

Reliability, inclusiveness, 2023 elections, Denis Kadima dispels doubts according to The potential .

The issue of the reliability of the elections scheduled for December 2023 was at the heart of a program. It was on Sunday March 5, 2023, on the antennas of Télé 50.





An appointment which allowed the president of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) to further reassure on the principle of inclusiveness. Suffice to say that there is no longer any mystery about the holding of the presidential elections of December 2023.

As a result, the electoral field is open to all Congolese. It’s about getting everyone ready, obviously for the big marathon.

« If someone is not retained, there really must be solid reasons and it will really be an exception. For us, the intention is that everyone participates in the

democratic game. All is said. There is not already, better, there will not be a dynamic somewhere to work on the exclusion of certain candidates. It won’t happen“, insisted Denis Kadima.

The proof is that the identification and enrollment of voters are open to everyone, in particular, all announced presidential candidates. It is therefore time for everyone to commit to meeting the real challenges that arise before the big meeting. In particular, the security challenge in the eastern part of the DRC.

The CENI, through its president, plays until then

his score well, returning the ball to the stakeholders. Who must become aware of and fully support the electoral process with confidence.

Should we already fear a postponement of the elections supposed to be held on December 20? Wonders Forum of Aces.

Hazy political skies, shapeless Prosperitythe FCC demands the immediate suspension of the electoral process.

In view of all these irregularities, the FCC considers that the current electoral process is totally corrupt. Therefore, he demands his immediate suspension.

The FCC recalled that the Constitution of the DRC clearly provides that every Congolese

having reached the required age, has the right to participate in elections. And to choose its leaders. But, obviously, the current security context in our country is worrying. He … not

does not allow nearly 14 million voters in the East to

enlist safely in their living environments.

The FCC has therefore proposed that security be completely

restored in this part of our country. In order to allow the organization of elections throughout the DRC. Thus, said a press release from the FCC’s Communication Unit.

On the diplomatic level, 48 hours after the passage of

Macron in Kinshasa, demonstrates The futurethe comments are going all over the place.

The Observerloop on the security question in the East of the DRC, according to the speech of Emmanuel Macron.

During his visit to Kinshasa, Emmanuel Macron clearly removed the ambiguity by reminding the Congolese that: “the pacification of the East of the DRC depends above all on yourselves”.

It is a question of loving the DRC above all and of ceasing all complicity with the enemy.

Charlotte July



