The UN Security Council delegation ended its mission on March 12, 2023, in Goma. The end of this mission is placed on the front page of the newspapers published in Kinshasa, this Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Pour The Observer, it is already the end of the mission of the Security Council in Goma but still no firm condemnation of Rwanda Thus, the Congolese are wondering what will have served this umpteenth health walk. As long as this important United Nations body refrained from openly condemning Rwanda for its proven support for the M23 terrorists.


According to several observers, the position of the international community in this war between the DRC and Rwanda by the M23 comforts the Rwandan president in his hegemonic ambitions.

The Congolese say no to negotiations with the M23

The French Ambassador to the Council of
security advised the DRC to negotiate with the M23 which is progressing dangerously towards Goma.

For Christophe Lutundula, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the United Nations knows that it must punish the leaders of the M23. Because they are criminals.

In accordance with the AU Convention on the fight and prevention of terrorism, the
M23 meets the profile of a terrorist movement.

The AU Peace and Security Council, which will visit Kinshasa next Monday, March 20, affirmed that the M23 was a terrorist organization. Do you think it will make sense to discuss with people who are already indexed and qualified as such by the UN and the AU? Wonders The future.

The UN Security Council delegation, visiting the DRC last weekend, called on the country’s authorities to come to terms with the security situation in the East. The latter is characterized, in particular, by offensives by M23 terrorists who are mourning the Congolese populations.

In front of the cameras of the world, reports Forum of AcesNicolas de Rivière, Ambassador of France to the United Nations and member of the delegation, placed the Congolese authorities
before their responsibilities.

Are we witnessing, today, the endless end of the
“Francafrique”? Wonders Prosperity .

If the myth of “Françafrique” is today reactivated by pro-Russian African activists financed by Moscow. And if it still haunts part of the imagination of public opinion, it is obviously for different reasons.

The newspaperloop with the new public transport tariff.

Regarding public transport, road users have noticed a problem. The price of taxis and taxi-buses left by Kimbuta had not been officially modified by his successor. This, despite the various shocks observed following the oil crises. In the meantime, this is due with the key change in fuel prices at the pump.

Charlotte July


