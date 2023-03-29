Kinshasa and Lusaka are determined to materialize their local production project for batteries and electric vehicles. It is with this in mind that the delegates of the Government

Congolese and Zambian signed a framework agreement on Monday 27 March.

The said ceremony is placed on the front page of a variety of newspapers published in Kinshasa, this Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

LeJournal, title in its headline: “ DRC-Zambia: start of the pre-feasibility study for the Batteries and Electric Vehicles project« .

For the Congolese side, reports Forum of Aces the Framework Agreement was signed by the Minister of

Industry, Julien Paluku and the Minister of Finance, Nicolas Kazadi. On the Zambian side, it is the

Minister of Trade and Industry who affixed his signature.

Alongside these signatories, intervened the

representatives of AffreximBank and CEA, project partners.

With the assistance of the firm ARISE, 750,000 dollars have already been mobilized, to carry out

end this study by August 2023.

The Congolese Minister of Industry, Julien

Paluku, indicated that the start of the works are

expected in about two weeks.

For its part, The future , adds that the conclusions will be presented by next August. This, in order to design an execution plan and an operating model, to

the creation and operation of the cross-border SEZ. But also, identify the main challenges to be met in order to facilitate the

creation and operation of the cross-border SEZ. Develop a financing plan

and fundraising strategies. And also design a promotion strategy

investments dedicated to the cross-border SEZ.

Prosperity informs that for the launch of the ZES pre-feasibility study, Sama Lukonde advocates an equitable collaboration between the DRC and Zambia.

On the political plan, Headlines slice, Tshisekedi offers Bemba, Nyamwisi and Kamerhe before the presidential election.

By bringing Jean-Pierre Bemba and Vital Kamerhe into the government, Félix Tshisekedi secured the support of two powerful personalities. In particular, in their provinces with the approach of the elections, but sends a bad signal concerning the fight against impunity and corruption.

.





Charlotte July



