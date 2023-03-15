During an information point held this Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Kinshasa, Didi Manara Linga, affirmed that:

« The Electoral Center has not changed its narrative, on December 20, 2023 there will be elections and the shift is not in the vocabulary of the CENI« .

This assertion is widely commented on by several newspapers published in Kinshasa, this Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

The ACP notes that at the CENI the holding of elections within the constitutional deadline is irreversible. The electoral center is keen to hold the elections within the constitutional deadline and in accordance with the roadmap. They are irreversible for the stability of the country, and the CENI remains up to date to this point. So declared the 2nd Vice-President of the CENI.

2018 elections, designation of the Kadima team, voter registration, …

Didi Manara rejects Nangaa’s allegations, headline The future in its cuff.

Strange scenes, never experienced before between Apollinaire Malumalu and Daniel Ngoy Mulunda, adds AfricaNews.





When to Free DebateDidi Manara review

severely the calamitous management of Corneille

Nangaa. He said that in terms of respecting the calendar deadline and record in the statistics of the number of enlisted, “Corneille Nangaa has nothing to reproach Denis Kadima”.

Econews indicates that the Senate’s control mission in the provinces is controversial in the ranks of the FEC.

At the Federation of Congo Enterprises (FEC), there is no explanation for this intrusion by the Senate. In particular, in a matter that does not fall within its competence. This is a control mission carried out by the President of the Senate, Modeste Bahati under the supervision of

Celestin Vunabandi. This, in five provinces of the DRC. Namely Haut-Katanga, Lualaba, North Kivu, South Kivu and Tshopo.

The Chamber of Mines of the FEC feels particularly targeted and denounces an act that deals a severe blow to the business climate.

According to ProsperityNangaa’s bad faith is displayed.

In the electoral process, the CENI presents the exploits achieved by the new management of Denis Kadima.

Obviously, no one will be able to compromise the conduct of the electoral process in the DRC.

No malicious speech, no gratuitous accusations. Even less, any harmful intention coming from outside cannot discourage, disturb or derogate the prowess

carried out by the new CENI management exercised by Denis Kadima Kazadi.

Insecurity in eastern DRC

In the light of the words of Emmanuel Macron and the members of the Security Council, the Congolese have a strategic option to exercise: It is a question of “negotiating or fighting”. Because the DRC is at the time of choice. The Congolese should stop complaining to partners who invariably send the same speech back to them, recalls Forum of Aces.

Congo New, loop on the political level. The Congolese Government, the reshuffle is postponed.

Expected after his return from Switzerland, the publication of the reshuffled government never took place. Even after the passage of Pope Francis, several sources close to the Presidency of the DRC, affirmed that nothing was done.

