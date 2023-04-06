PBIO’s Patented UltraShear Nanoemulsification Platform is Centerpiece of Renewed Collaboration

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) (“PBIO” or the “Company”), a global leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling,

high-pressure-based products and services to the life sciences industry, and NutraLife Biosciences (OTC Markets: NLBS) (“NLBS”), a highly-respected manufacturer and distributor of nutraceuticals

primarily sold on a direct-to-consumer basis, today announced they have renewed collaborative efforts initiated four years ago. Their fresh partnership is focused on combining PBIO’s Best-in-Class

UltraShear Nanoemulsification platform with NLBS’s highly-effective nutraceuticals product formulation, marketing, sales, and distribution capabilities. The companies have just announced their

fresh collaboration agreement (“Agreement”), under which PBIO and NLBS will combine their strong, symbiotic capabilities to develop, market, and sell a higher-performing line of next generation

nutraceuticals.

Nutraceuticals are typically compositions that offer either or both therapeutic and nutritional effects, including the prevention and treatment of disease (DeFelice 1996). Amongst common

nutraceuticals are vitamin supplements, Green Tea Supplements, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Probiotics and Echinacea. The global nutraceuticals market is expected to reach $991 Billion by 2030 (Research

and Markets, Dec 2022).

Mr. Edgar J. Ward, President and CEO of NLBS, explained: “NutraLife is delighted to be once again working with PBIO. As we originally anticipated, their UltraShear technology platform has

consistently proven to be superior to other nano technology platforms in multiple critical dimensions, including extended stability, with nearly complete effective water solubility, fast and

reliable dose delivery, and vastly increased bioavailability.”

Mr. Ward continued: “Their revolutionary nanoemulsion process will allow us to greatly expand and differentiate our product offerings, giving NLBS a distinct competitive advantage in the

nutraceutical marketplace. The UltraShear process transforms products for greatly enhanced efficiency and effectiveness of absorption for targeted nutrients and therapeutic components, delivering

the highest quality and reliable results for our consumers. The new “next generation” nutraceuticals that we plan to commercialize, utilizing PBIO’s innovative UltraShear platform, will be marketed

and distributed through our expansive existing network of customers, on-line and retail distribution channels.”