Marcel Gascon

Kiev.- Thousands of Ukrainians have taken to the streets in recent days calling for the banning of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, canonically subordinated to the Moscow Patriarchate, which they accuse of continuing to promote Russia’s interests in the midst of that country’s military aggression against Ukraine. .

The mobilizations, supported by 15 NGOs demanding urgent measures from Parliament, have had immediate effects in cities such as Lviv, Khmelnytskyi and Kamianets-Podilskyi, in western Ukraine, where local authorities have evicted this church from municipally owned spaces.

“It is not a religious question, but one of security and independence of the State,” one of the recipients of these demands, the deputy of President Zelenski’s party, Servant of the People, Yevgueniia Kravchuk, who is also vice-president of the commission, told EFE. of Information and Culture of the Parliament.

The secretary of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, expressed himself this week in the same vein, stating that the country’s law enforcement agencies do not fight against religion, but against agents of the Russian secret service “in cassocks.”

“I can officially say that the number of people (from this church) collaborating with the Russian FSB, with the first, fifth and ninth directorates of the FSB (Russian secret service) is unfortunately very, very high,” Danilov said. .

The leaders of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, historically linked to the Moscow Patriarchate, reject these accusations and say they are victims of religious persecution.

A LAW AGAINST COLLABORATIONISM

Kravchuk and his parliamentary group support a bill registered by the Ministry of Justice that would prohibit the operation in Ukrainian territory of religious organizations linked to Russia, as a State that attacks Ukraine militarily. “I hope it can be voted on in April or May,” says the deputy.

The law provides that the Court decides based on a report prepared by experts appointed by the State, such as the one that has already established that the Ukrainian Orthodox Church remains canonically subordinate to Moscow, despite its public break with the Russian Orthodox Church, which blesses the war in May of last year.

Beyond this formal connection, millions of Ukrainians and the authorities themselves consider it untenable to continue allowing the use of the country’s most important cathedrals and monasteries to the hierarchy of a church with a long history, which continues to this day, of collaboration with the invader. Russian.

“In all the occupied territories they are collaborating,” Kravchuk says of a large part of the leaders of this church, which he defines as “one of the tentacles” with which Russia promotes ideas with which it has justified its invasion of Ukraine, such as both nations are the same people called to share destiny.

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion in February last year, the Ukrainian secret services have taken action against 61 religious of this church for blessing the invasion from their pulpits or offering information of military value to the enemy.

Some were detained and exchanged for Ukrainian soldiers imprisoned by Russia.

One of the most recent cases is that of a parish priest of this denomination whom the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) identified this week in a video recorded during the occupation of the Kharkov region (northeast) in which he sprinkled holy water. Russian military vehicles.

Many Ukrainians are convinced that these images – already seen in 2014 with the occupation of Crimea and the proclamation of breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine – would be repeated in many temples run by this church if Russian forces entered Kiev and other towns and cities in the country.

Where measures have been taken against the church accused of being pro-Russian, the authorities have ceded the evacuated spaces to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the Ukrainian national church created in 2018 and recognized a year later as “autocephalous” by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.

Critics of the “Moscow” church demand that its leaders go over to the independent national church of Ukraine, as many of its faithful and low priests have already done, if they really want to break ties with Russia.

At the moment, the leaders resist, and appeal to religious freedom to continue defending this church that many cannot