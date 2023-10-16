Prestigious international award for materials researchers from Chemnitz | TUCcurrent

TUCcurrent Honors

Jonathan Apell from the Professorship of Electron Microscopy and Microstructure Analysis at Chemnitz University of Technology received the “Young Scientist Grant” 2023 from the “European Federation of Corrosion”

Materials researcher Jonathan Apell received a “Young Scientist Grant” for his research work in the area of ​​oxidation states of complex alloys. Photo: Dr. Robert Wonneberger

Jonathan Apell, research associate at the Chair of Electron Microscopy and Microstructure Analysis (Head: Prof. Dr. Andreas Undisz), was awarded a prize on August 30, 2023 „Young Scientist Grant“ was honored by the “European Federation of Corrosion” (EFC) for his research on early oxidation stages of complex alloys. A total of two grants were awarded. The award ceremony took place as part of the “EUROCORR 2023” conference, which is organized by the EFC specialist society as the largest European conference on the topic of “corrosion”.

“The EFC Young Scientist Grant is a great honor for me. “I am particularly pleased about the international exchange and new collaborations made possible by the prize,” said award winner Apell.

The “EFC Young Scientist Grant” is awarded to young scientists and is intended to promote international exchange and scientific collaboration in the field of “corrosion”. The specialist society provides financial support to enable young scientists to work with experienced scientists abroad. This also includes a research stay at the researcher’s home university for experiments or to discuss scientific questions.

For TUC researcher Apell, the award is linked to a research stay at the “High Temperature Corrosion Center” at the “Chalmers University of Technology” in Sweden. In order to further develop his research at an international level, he is also collaborating with Prof. Dr. Christine Geers and Prof. Dr. Jan Froitzheim planned.

As part of his doctorate, Apell is researching early oxidation stages of complex alloys using high-resolution electron microscopy methods. He investigates how alloy composition and complexity influence oxidation resistance and the first oxide phases that form. He would like to investigate the influence of the surrounding atmosphere on the oxidation of complex alloys with precise control of parameters such as the water vapor content. Chalmers University of Technology has technical options available for this purpose that enable a profound understanding of the mechanisms. In the long term, this should enable applications of new, high-strength alloys in corrosive atmospheres, which could then play an even greater role in energy generation in the future, for example.

Matthias Fejes

13.10.2023

All “TUCaktuell” reports

Note: Chemnitz University of Technology is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.

Share this: Facebook

X

