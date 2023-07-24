Presumed responsible for crimes of social leaders in Huila and Santander were prosecuted

The Special Investigation Unit (UEI) managed to prosecute two individuals who would be linked to the murders of two social leaders in Barrancabermeja (Santander) and Pitalito (Huila).

Jail for ex-member of the National Army

At the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, a guarantee control judge imposed a detention measure in a prison on Víctor Manuel Ospino, a former member of the National Army allegedly involved in the murder of the union and social leader Sibaris Lamprea Vargas. This tragic event occurred on September 10, 2022 in Barrancabermeja (Santander).

Lamprea Vargas, a member of the Unión Sindical Obrera and president of the Barrancabermeja Guards Association (ADEGUBA), was attacked by armed men linked to the ‘Clan del Golfo’. Despite being transferred to a care center, he unfortunately passed away due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Víctor Manuel Ospino, who on the date of the events was a professional soldier, is accused of providing information to the illegal group on the location of the victim. With these details, it seems, the murder was planned. For this, he was charged with the crimes of aggravated homicide and aggravated conspiracy to commit a crime.

Prosecution of ‘Caqueteño’

The Prosecutor’s Office also presented Jailer Andrés Camacho Cerquera, known as alias Caqueteño, before a guarantee control judge, for his alleged responsibility in the murder of social leader Álvaro Menza Peña and his daughter, which occurred on August 4, 2020 in the rural area of ​​Pitalito (Huila).

The social leader, who served as president of the Community Action Board of the township of La Laguna, was attacked by an armed structure that entered his place of residence and fired indiscriminately.

Alias ​​Caqueteño was charged with the crime of aggravated homicide. Currently, he is deprived of liberty serving a sentence for other criminal acts attributed to him.

