Prevent artisans from becoming extinct, a government challenge

Artisans are on the verge of extinction and the Government is working to preserve them through different initiatives, declared this Tuesday the Director of Handicrafts of Colombia, Adriana Mejía Aguado, in an interview with the news program Colombia Hoy Radio.

“This is amazing, they are on the verge of extinction,” said the official and specified that 73.4% of the artisans are people between 30 and 60 years old, that is, adults and older adults, while 23.2% are over 60.

He pointed out that “here what is serious, what is painful, what is worrying is that only 2.4% of these artisans are under 30 years of age, young people and adolescents,” he said.

The Director of the government entity explained that job training is offered for nine months to obtain certification.

Mejía Aguado indicated that Expoartesanías, the most important fair in Latin America in this area, represents 60% of the annual income of artisans, but that is only in the month of December of each year.

“We are doing great training and we want to promote regional fairs,” he noted.

university of knowledge

The Director highlighted the “university of knowledge”, which will be located in Tolú (Sucre), in which the teachers will be the artisans.

“It doesn’t matter that they have professional titles, but their ancestral wisdom,” declared Adriana Mejía Aguado, adding that the school “will be eco-sustainable, friendly to the environment.”

“Everything that is going to be done there at that university is going to be with the artisans and artisans,” he concluded.