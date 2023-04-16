prevent, combat and reduce Childhood Chronic Malnutrition

We are aware that investing in the most vulnerable families will change the history of Ecuador and will allow children to have a Childhood with a Future that will be reflected in the progress and development of the country.

The Technical Secretariat Ecuador Grows Without Child Malnutrition carries out the Childhood with a Future Program that is changing the lives of thousands of children in Ecuador, who receive the required health care and social benefits in a timely manner, in order to ensure optimal development within their first 1000 days of life.

Thanks to this program, led by President Guillermo Lasso, we are changing the lives of more than 640,000 mothers and children who today receive social and health care.

We travel the country to verify that pregnant women, girls and boys under 2 years of age, recruited by the Childhood with a Future Brigades, are up to date with prenatal check-ups, healthy children, vaccinations, and that they receive the Future Childhood Bonus.

We established the delivery of a monthly economic aid for pregnant women and infants under 2 years of age, in a situation of poverty, called Bono Infancia Futuro. In all the country, 53.567 girls, boys and women

Pregnant women receive this financial aid: 19,161 correspond to pregnant women and 34,406 to children under two years.

The The goal is that each pregnant woman and each child within their first 1,000 days of life enjoy social care and benefits. and thus guarantee a future of opportunities for families and the country.

1,493,110 of healthy child control care and 1,347,109 of prenatal care.

455,386 children and 308,937 pregnant mothers attended.

21,030 pregnant women and 255,091 children under 5 years of age are beneficiaries of the Growing With Our Children and Child Development Centers programs.

SOCIAL PROGRAMS FOCUSED ON THE FIGHT AGAINST CHILD MALNUTRITION

Childhood with Futureis part of ‘Ecuador Grows without Child Malnutrition’, and its main benefit is to eradicate chronic child malnutrition in Ecuador, as well as ensuring that it provides economic support to mothers from the stage of pregnancy up to two years of age.

the MIES applies strengthening, expansion and innovation of the services of

child development, part of the objective of improving the conditions of children in the

country, with special attention to the levels of malnutrition.

The Childhood with Future Bonus help in the prevention of DCI from gestation to 24 months of age through a monetary transfer and comprehensive family accompaniment services aimed at pregnant women and children under 24 months in poverty.

Child Development Centers They are adequate spaces to provide comprehensive care (health, nutrition, education, pedagogy, psychosocial and family processes, educational and protective environments) to children in early childhood.

Growing up with our children It is an inclusive and intercultural modality and provides its users with the services of: receptive care, health and nutrition, a space for play and learning, environments and protectors for a free expression of emotions. The main strategies are family counseling (individual and group, family follow-up), family and community participation; and, the intersectoral articulation. It is aimed at families of girls and boys from zero to three years of age and pregnant women whose family nucleus is located in areas with a high prevalence of multi-causal determinants of poverty, extreme poverty and vulnerability.

The Ministry of Public Health It has USD 78,748,396.59 earmarked for Prenatal Control, Healthy Child Control and Vaccination activities. Also It has a budget for the hiring of 368 EAIS (health professionals), strengthening of 102 laboratories, contracting a metabolic screening service for 233,889 newborns, and reaching 80% coverage, infrastructure maintenance in 250 1st level establishments and 15 basic hospitals.

Ecuador Free of Child Malnutrition contributes to the reduction of Child Chronic Malnutrition, through the application of the prioritized health package in pregnant women and children under 2 years of age, carrying out intersectoral actions with an emphasis on citizen participation and interculturality, focusing interventions in prioritized parishes of the country.

The INEC implements the ENDI Social Protection Network Project – National Survey of Child Malnutrition. This survey is designed not only to measure malnutrition levels but also determinants that affect the environment of children, such as housing conditions, water quality, vaccination, prenatal and child check-ups, anemia, among other factors.