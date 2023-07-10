Prevent forest fires – El Diario Ecuador

Photo / Courtesy

Las high temperatures that, in addition to the high rainfall, characterize the El Niño phenomenon can cause an increase in forest fireswhich is why campaigns of prevention.

The figures are decisive, in case of manabí.

Between the years 2017 and 2022, 513 forest fires in the Manabita territory, which affected more than 3,000 hectares of vegetation.

Chone, Portoviejo, Pedernales and Santa Ana were the most affected cantons.

Although it is true that so far this year there has been one that has affected a small area -according to the Risk Secretariat-, the winds and the temperatures of the current season could cause a sudden increase in the problem.

Forest fires are caused, for the most part, by the negligence human, but natural conditions fuel them.

And they have negative consequences, due to the risk to people’s lives and property, the danger to endemic species, the forest destructionthe impact on water, the floor and the weather, and by the use of public resources to combat them.

It is imperative that prevention and awareness strategies be defined.

Emphasis must also be given to surveillance and the timely response. The training and equipment of the firefighters They are fundamental.

