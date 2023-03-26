Sudani Net:

Military forces prevented a number of leaders of the forces of freedom and change from entering the opening session of the security and military reform workshop, which was held today in the Friendship Hall, headed by “Taha Othman, Intisar Al-Aqli and Asmaa Mahmoud” and others, amid the protest of civilians, but the forces did not respond to the protest.

The military forces justified the ban, in relation to the presence of civilians after the head of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, entered the session.

