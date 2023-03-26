Home News Preventing “shameless” leaders from entering the security and military reform workshop
News

Preventing “shameless” leaders from entering the security and military reform workshop

by admin
Preventing “shameless” leaders from entering the security and military reform workshop

Sudani Net:

Military forces prevented a number of leaders of the forces of freedom and change from entering the opening session of the security and military reform workshop, which was held today in the Friendship Hall, headed by “Taha Othman, Intisar Al-Aqli and Asmaa Mahmoud” and others, amid the protest of civilians, but the forces did not respond to the protest.

The military forces justified the ban, in relation to the presence of civilians after the head of the Sovereignty Council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, entered the session.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  A farmer reveals shocking details about Gedaref prisons being full of insolvent farmers

You may also like

Lula government launches measures against racism in Brazil

The well-known Nanyang Vegetable Food Redang Island launched...

Concern over the possible cancellation of the FIFA...

Left city councilor Emanuel Peter gives up his...

The appearance of Trump and Putin in the...

Morocco activates ‘World mode’ and dances to Brazil.

DAX weekly outlook: lows held, DAX with Nasdaq...

How to face the environmental crisis from the...

Trinity Column has been a Linz landmark for...

[날씨] On the way to work, the sparkling...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy