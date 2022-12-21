This article is transferred from: Minbei Daily

Prevention and treatment of new crown with traditional Chinese medicine

——Nanping People’s Hospital announced the latest traditional Chinese medicine prescription

At the moment of the epidemic, traditional Chinese medicine has played an important role in the fight against the epidemic, and it has played an important role in shortening the length of hospital stay, relieving the disease, and improving the prognosis.

Now that it is winter and the flu season is high, it is particularly important how to use traditional Chinese medicine to maintain health and achieve “healthy energy in the body, evil cannot be done”.

Nanping City People’s Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine Prevention and Treatment of New Coronary Pneumonia Expert Group believes that the occurrence and development of the disease, in addition to the pathogenic factor-epidemic virus, there are also factors such as regional climate, eating habits, physical strength and other factors, according to the national “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Diagnosis and Treatment Program ( Ninth Edition), combined with 3 years of TCM intervention experience in patients with new crowns, drafted three agreed prescriptions of Huashi Sanhan Mixture, Huashi Qingre Mixture, and Huashi Fuzheng Mixture, and made them into hospital preparations for selection.

Traditional Chinese medicine pays attention to “syndrome differentiation and treatment”, and pays attention to individual, time, and local conditions. Different groups of people, different constitutions, different regions, different seasons, solar terms, etc. have different medications. It is recommended to consult a professional TCM doctor.

Prescription of traditional Chinese medicine

1. Dampness Dispelling Cold Mixture

The composition of the prescription: 8g of atractylodes atractylodes, 8g of tangerine peel, 8g of magnolia bark, 8g of Huoxiang, 4g of grass fruit, 4g of raw ephedra, 8g of notopterygium, 5g of ginger, and 6g of betel nut

100ml per bottle, 2 times a day, 25ml each time. Follow the doctor’s advice.

Indications: Low fever or no fever, cough, less phlegm, chest tightness, epigastric fullness, or nausea, loose stools, pale or reddish tongue, white or greasy coating, moist pulse.

2. Humidity-clearing heat mixture

Recipe composition: Bupleurum 8g, Scutellaria baicalensis 8g, Anemarrhena 8g, Radix Paeoniae Rubra 8g, Forsythia 8g, Artemisia annua 8g, (back) Atractylodes 8g, Huoxiang 8g, Betel nut 8g, Caoguo 8g, Magnolia officinalis 6g, Daqing 8g leaves, 5g raw licorice

100ml per bottle, 2 times a day, 25ml each time. Follow the doctor’s advice.

Indications: low fever, or no fever, mild aversion to cold, fatigue, heaviness in the head and body, muscle aches, cough, less phlegm, sore throat, dry mouth and unwillingness to drink, or accompanied by chest tightness and abdominal distention, or nausea and loss of appetite, and constipation Loose or sticky, pale red tongue with white thick greasy or yellow coating, slippery or moist pulse.

3. Huashi Fuzheng Mixture

Recipe composition: raw sun-dried ginseng 10g, Poria cocos 10g, Atractylodes macrocephala (stir-fried) 10g, yam 10g, white lentils (stir-fried) 8g, lotus seeds 6g, coix seed (stir-fried) 12g, amomum 6g, bellflower 8g, roasted licorice 5g

100ml per bottle, 2 times a day, 25ml each time. Follow the doctor’s advice.

Indications: weak constitution, lack of food and loose stools, shortness of breath and cough, tired limbs, pale red tongue with white fur or white greasy pulse.

4. Prevention and treatment of turning overcast

Recipe composition: Codonopsis 10g, Poria cocos 10g, fried Atractylodes macrocephala 8g, lentils 8g, orange peel 8g, yam 10g, sunburned astragalus 10g, Amomum 6g, Fangji 6g, Alisma 8g, Shichangpu 5g, ginger pinellia 6g, scutellaria baicalensis 8g, roasted licorice 10g

Decoction in water, one dose a day, divided into morning and evening.

Indications: Suitable for asymptomatic, convalescent, or prophylactic medication.

Preventive Prescription of Traditional Chinese Medicine

Peaceful constitution – recommended prescription

Raw Astragalus 10g, Atractylodes macrocephala 9g, Fangfeng 6g, Codonopsis 10g, Atractylodes 6g, reed root 15g, Mianma Guanzhong 6g, Huoxiang 9g, licorice 3g.

Decoction method: decoction in water, 1 dose at a time, 1-3 doses per week. Each dose is decocted with 300mL of water, divided into 2 times, and taken warmly in the morning and evening.

Damp-heat constitution – recommended prescription

10g forsythia, 15g reed root, 15g Imperata rhizome, 10g heterophylla, 8g light bamboo leaves, 6g Huoxiang, 2g licorice.

Decoction method: decoction in water, 1 dose at a time, 1-3 doses per week. Each dose is decocted with 300mL of water, divided into 2 times, and taken warmly in the morning and evening.

Cold and damp constitution – recommended prescription

Atractylodes 6g, Magnolia officinalis 9g, tangerine peel 6, Huoxiang 8g, ginger 3 slices, licorice 3g.

Decoction method: decoction in water, 1 dose at a time, 1-3 doses per week. Each dose is decocted with 300mL of water, divided into 2 times, and taken warmly in the morning and evening.

TCM Acupuncture Treatment

Fever: Dazhui puncture bloodletting and cupping;

Sore throat: bloodletting at Shaoshang and Shangyang points; Dazhui pricking and bloodletting and cupping;

Nasal congestion: Acupuncture Yingxiang Shuang, Nose Tong Shuang, Yintang (Bird Peck), Fengchi Point Shuang Hegu Shuang, Quchi Shuang;

Gastrointestinal discomfort: thunder-fire moxibustion at Zhongwan and Guanyuan, warm-needle moxibustion at Zusanli Shuang: Renmaipu moxibustion (deficiency-cold syndrome);

Cough: bloodletting and cupping Dazhui, double lung acupoints;

Headache: Acupuncture Baihuiyang, Touwei, Yintang, Fengchi Shuangquchi, Hegu;

Whole body pain: Acupuncture Baihui, Fengchi Shuang, Taiyang, Yintang, Quchi Shuang, Hegu Shuang Xuehai Shuang, Zusanli Shuang, Sanyinjiao Shuang, Taichong Shuang, bladder meridian cupping; moxibustion (deficiency-cold constitution).

Traditional Chinese Medicine Diet

Northern Fujian is a mountainous area, surrounded by mountains and rivers, and the climate is relatively humid. In terms of diet, it is more important to eat less spicy and greasy food, and eat more barley, winter melon, lentils, yam, carrots, poria cocos, Gorgon fruit, lettuce, Chrysanthemum chrysanthemum, crucian carp, etc. to invigorate the spleen and eliminate dampness products. In addition, millet, lily, lotus seeds, red dates and other products that calm the nerves and nourish the mind.

Diet also varies from person to person. For example, patients with diabetes, high blood pressure, coronary heart disease, chronic kidney disease, gout, etc. must strictly follow the doctor’s advice.

People who are prone to dry mouth, sore throat, swollen gums, and constipation belong to damp-heat constitution. Eat less hot food such as beef, lamb, red dates, longan, etc., and eat mung beans, barley, red beans, radishes, cabbage, bitter melon and the like.

People who are prone to cold limbs and loose stools belong to deficiency and cold constitution. Eat less cold food such as bitter gourd, bitter herbs, kelp, seaweed, etc. You can eat beef and mutton, and add green onion, ginger and garlic when cooking.

People who are prone to colds, fatigue, lack of energy, and exacerbate after exercise belong to qi-deficiency constitution. You can take Astragalus tablets (5-10 tablets each time) in a thermos cup, or the “Jiawei Yupingfeng Oral Liquid” prepared by our hospital.

other

1. Traditional Chinese medicine sachet, which has the function of aromatic and anti-filth. It can be placed next to the pillow before going to bed and replaced once a week. (Pregnant women are prohibited)

2. Soak feet in warm water or traditional Chinese medicine for 15-20 minutes.

3. Exercise Tai Chi, Wu Qin Xi, and Ba Duan Jin at home. The recommended practice time is about 10 to 15 minutes. It is recommended to do 1 to 2 times a day, but do not do strenuous exercise before or after meals.

4. Reconcile emotions. Avoid violent emotional changes such as great joy and anger.

5. Suitable for cold and warm. If the climate changes greatly, avoid sweating, blowing or taking a bath, and keep warm in time.

