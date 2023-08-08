Home » Prevention of misinformation: the CENI equips journalists – Capsud.net
News

Prevention of misinformation: the CENI equips journalists – Capsud.net

by admin
Prevention of misinformation: the CENI equips journalists – Capsud.net

The prevention of disinformation and misinformation requires the circulation of good information. It is with this in mind, that the CENI has equipped this Monday, the journalists vectors of the good information, on the questions related to the disputes of the lists of the candidatures.

The emphasis, in this meeting which precedes the publication of the candidates selected and not selected by the CENI, was placed on the legal framework governing the matter. This is indeed the current electoral law. The objective: To prevent false information, hate speech and possible disputes.

In his speech, the CENI Rapporteur called on journalists to always remain vectors of good information.

« The CENI will never cease to recall that the media play an important role in facilitating the population’s access to good information. As such, you are called upon to play an avant-garde role, in order to convey the message of the CENI.“, she let know.

Regarding the MILRDC charter against hate speech during elections, Patricia Nseya did not hide the joy of the CENI in relation to this initiative. She affirmed that the meeting of the day is part of the fight against this scourge.

.

The causes of admissibility or not, of lists or candidacies for national deputies

According to CENI legal specialists, the admissibility or non-admissibility of an application may be linked to:

At the constitution of the file, at the threshold of admissibility in proportion to the lists in competition, at the exemption or at the payment of the application fees…

The CENI also specifies that the lists which will soon be published are “provisional”. In the event of a problem, the parties concerned may appeal to the competent courts.

See also  Guardia di Finanza Police: little "responsible" spoil system

It should be noted that the poster of the lists will take place at the various BRTCs, on August 09, 2023.

.

Emongo Gerome

You may also like

US Appeals Court Upholds Biden’s Asylum Restrictions on...

Outstanding achievements of the first left-wing government in...

Universities are key to the future of Web3...

Controversies and Outrage Surrounding Xi Jinping’s Actions Amidst...

Kinshasa: resumption of the trial of Jean-Marc Kabund...

Recognition of outstanding soldiers despite the persistent rain

Drama in Argentario, he dives and breaks his...

Website accessibility monitoring: statistics on declarations online

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, August 8

Relatives of 30 dialysis patients denounce EPS

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy